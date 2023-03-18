FILE PHOTO: Tallulah, a dog who injured her foot and requires surgery and follow-up vet visits, rests on her bed after a bandage change.

FILE PHOTO: A dog named Tallulah who injured her foot, requiring surgery and several follow-up vet appointments is seen resting on her bed after a bandage change in Rockaway Beach, New York, U.S., March 24, 2021. 

 STAFF/REUTERS

NEW YORK  - Jean Elliott has adopted a number of senior dogs over the years, the most recent being Auggie, a 12-year-old Pekingese relinquished at a shelter.

When tests revealed Auggie's cancer, Elliott found herself facing a $5,000 bill she could not cover. The charity Lizzy's Fund stepped in to help, making sure Auggie spent the rest of his senior years with Elliott.