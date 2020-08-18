Chip, a pet parakeet from Merrimack, is back home after a two-day adventure in the wild.
Kerry Donovan said her bird flew out of their home on Saturday morning while she was sipping coffee on the deck and didn’t realize his cage was open.
“He flew right over my head. He had never been outside before,” said Donovan.
Chip, who Donovan has owned for more than two years, circled around the yard for nearly three hours before disappearing on Saturday, she said.
The Donovan family tried several attempts at recapturing the parakeet, including placing his cage outside and playing recordings of chirping birds, but nothing seemed to lure him back.
On Sunday, Donovan said she was desperate and posted a plea on Facebook, knowing it would be a long shot if anyone had seen Chip.
The next day, however, a woman commented on Donovan’s post indicating that she had seen a separate posting on a Bedford woman's Facebook page that a parakeet had been found in a Bedford neighborhood.
Malissa Backer, who lives on Pulpit Road in Bedford, said she was outside on Monday morning when she walked by her back deck and noticed the parakeet.
“There he was just sitting on my back deck eating some of my cherry tomatoes. I was like, ‘oh my goodness,’” said Backer. “I stuck my finger out and he just jumped on.”
Backer said she knew the bird was a pet and that it must have been lost.
With two dogs inside, Backer said she was hesitant to let the bird in her home until she had it secured safely. She knocked on the door trying to get her daughter’s attention.
“She was banging on the glass door with the parakeet sitting there on her finger,” said Bridget Backer, Malissa Backer’s daughter. “It was just so funny.”
Within seconds, the bird had climbed up Malissa Backer’s arm and was perched on her shoulder. They were able to move the bird safely into a pet hamster cage.
“He was so friendly,” she said, adding they gave the parakeet some water, seeds and a few sticks.
Initially, Backer placed a social media post on a small neighborhood group page, but no one seemed to be missing a pet parakeet, she said. After no luck, she decided to post a picture of the lost bird on a larger Bedford moms social media page.
Within five minutes, a complete stranger, Marjorie Bower, realized that the missing Merrimack parakeet had been discovered in Bedford and she helped connect Donovan with Backer.
“I am still in shock. I cannot even believe it,” said Donovan. “It still stops me in my tracks that he was out and flew over (Route) 101. He flew for miles and I have no idea how he did it. I never ever thought we would ever see him again.”
Donovan picked Chip up from Backer’s home on Monday, about six miles away from her own residence, and took him to the veterinarian for a wellness check.
“We would have never thought to look so far away,” said Donovan, adding she is so grateful that Backer discovered the bird and was able to secure it safely.
“It is very tiny. It is amazing that nothing attacked it,” explained Backer.