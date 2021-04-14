Abandoned cub expected to thrive

A black bear cub seemingly abandoned by its mother is doing well after it was rescued this week by Conservation Officer Jonathan DeLisle.
“He’s doing fine,” said Ben Kilham, the wildlife rehabilitator who operates the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme. “He was dehydrated and very hungry, but he’s eating well now.”
Andy Timmons, a New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife expert, started getting calls a few days ago about the cub from a retired Fish and Game employee who lives in Marlow. Residents had spotted the mother and three cubs, Timmons said, and the third cub seemed not to be keeping up with the family.
“It’s hard to say why it was trailing the rest,” Timmons said.
Bears constantly move through large territories and when the mother and two other cubs kept moving, they left the cub alone, Timmons said. Marlow residents could hear the cub crying at night, Timmons said.
Timmons contacted DeLisle, who was able to track the cub to a property in Marlow. He spotted the lone cub in the woods at the end of a back yard, and he used a fishing net to safely scoop him up. Timmons said it is good practice to have something ready for a quick grab in case the cub wants to make a break for it.
“Even those little cubs can get some legs under them,” Timmons said.
The cub, now dubbed Marlow, weighed in at 3½ pounds, Kilham said. That’s seriously underweight for the four-month-old cub, he said. Healthy cubs that age tend to be about 10 pounds.
Kilham said the reason for the cub’s weight isn’t known, but speculated the mother either did not have enough milk for three cubs, or that the other two cubs were dominant and would not allow the third cub to get enough milk.
Kilham said Marlow is expected to do well, and he is scheduled to be released when he’s about 18 months, next June or July. Another undersized cub Kilham took in this month from Massachusetts wasn’t so lucky. That cub ended up dying soon after he was rescued.
“The critical thing is the condition they are in when they come in,” Kilham said.
Timmons said it is fairly unusual for a cub to not thrive with its mother. Fish and Game rescues about 10 to 15 orphans, but usually later in the season, and usually when something has happened to their mother, like a car accident.
Kilham said the past year was a big one for orphaned cubs, and his center plans to release about 40 18-month-old cubs this year, including the two sons of Mink.
Mink became an Upper Valley celebrity, with sightings in downtown Hanover, Lebanon, and in back yards throughout the Upper Valley. There was concern she had become too used to human company and could present a danger to the public. She was captured in 2017 and her three cubs were sent to Kilham’s center for rehabilitation.
After being dropped off more than 1,000 miles away, Mink returned to the Upper Valley a year later, started having more babies, and resumed her dumpster diving. She died last year, leaving three orphaned cubs. One of the cubs was believed to have been hit by a car and died, but the other two were reused and brought to Kilham’s center.
“Mink’s cubs are big and healthy,” Kilham said.