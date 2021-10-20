One species of bumblebee has become so rare in New Hampshire and 15 other states that a wildlife advocacy group believes the particular bug is extinct in most of New England and the eastern United States.
Because of the bees’ plummeting population, advocates are pushing for the American bumblebee to be protected as an endangered species.
The last recorded sighting of an American bumblebee in New Hampshire was in 1997 according to New Hampshire’s Wildlife Action Plan. Surveys conducted in the Granite State between 2014 and 2016 did not record any American bumblebees, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, an advocacy group.
The American bumblebee was the most common bumblebee species until the early 2000s, according to the center, but its population has plummeted across the country, especially in the Northeast.
Bees and other insects that pollinate flowers are critical for plants and crops.
The bumblebee population collapsed after the insects were brought to Europe for breeding, explained wildlife biologist Heidi Holman of the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, because they are useful to farmers as pollinators.
But Holman said the bees were repatriated to the United States with disease. The bees’ health problems, coupled with the use of insecticides and herbicides and loss of habitat Holman said, has contributed to the collapse of bumblebee population.
Climate change is also hurting bees and other pollinators, Holman said, as the seasons become warped and weather becomes more intense. The changing climate throws off the rhythm of bees’ lives, and certain parasites and diseases that afflict bees are benefiting from the warming climate.
Landowners and gardeners can help bees and other pollinators, Holman said.
“That’s the great thing about pollinators,” she said. “Everyone can help.”
She advised leaving at least some patches un-mowed and letting native plants flower. In the fall, Holman advised, gardeners can leave some leaf litter on their flowerbeds, so insects have some protection over the winter.
A patch of bare, un-mulched ground to help other types of bees find a place to nest. Leaving hollow stems in the garden can help bees too, Holman said.