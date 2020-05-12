After a successful breeding season in 2019, piping plovers are starting to nest on beaches along the Atlantic coast.
Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced last week that the population of small, sandy-colored shorebirds climbed from 1,879 breeding pairs in 2018 to a record high of 2,008 pairs last summer from eastern Canada south to North Carolina.
The bird’s status has dramatically improved since the species was protected under the Endangered Species Act in 1986 when just 790 breeding pairs were documented along the Atlantic coast. They are still considered rare, according to a news release.
Officials at the national agency said that by achieving more than 2,000 breeding pairs, the population is one step closer to meeting one of five science-based goals set in the service’s plan to recover the population.
“The growth we’ve seen in the Atlantic (coast) piping plover population, especially in New England, is the clearest possible evidence that we can achieve and maintain recovery,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Piping Plover Recovery Coordinator Anne Hecht said in a statement.
Every year at this time, officials at New Hampshire Fish and Game remind people to stay away from the nesting piping plovers in Seabrook and Hampton.
Brendan Clifford, a wildlife biologist at the agency, said last week that beaches on the Seacoast remind him of a refuge for birds right now. He hopes that people stay away from the piping plovers when the beaches reopen because they are not just in the areas that are traditionally roped off.
“It’s really good for them right now. They’re not necessarily inside the roped areas. Because there’s no foot traffic, they’re nesting kind of anywhere that isn’t disturbed so I’m looking to put up ropes where I can outside the normal areas because once the beaches become open again those nests will be vulnerable,” Clifford said.
As of Thursday, Clifford had seen a total of seven pairs of piping plovers and he expects more to trickle in as the weather warms up.
Clifford said last year they had 11 nesting pairs and 20 chicks were fledged, which was a record.
Clifford is hopeful the birds may have even better success this year.
“It could be another record year. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be a very successful nesting season, unless there is a big storm or something. Those are things you can’t account for, but as far as people disturbance, there isn’t going to be much on the beach at least through May,” Clifford said.
According to recommendations from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials, to avoid disturbing piping plovers, people and their pets should walk close to the water so birds can nest on the upper beach.
Dogs should be leashed while outside. Cats should be kept indoors.
Birdwatchers should keep their distance when observing piping plovers so the birds feel safe to attend to their eggs and chicks.
Beachgoers who notice trash and food scraps are encouraged to remove anything that might attract animals to the areas where piping plovers are nesting.