Fish and Game conservation officers confiscated an American alligator and an opossum after executing a search warrant at a Claremont home.
A woman who lived at the residence was charged with illegal possession of wildlife, Fish and Game officials posted Sunday morning on Facebook. The post did not indicate when the search took place.
The officers turned the seized wildlife over to licensed facilities experienced and capable of caring for these species, according to the post.
The Fish and Game website says a permit is required to possess the animals.