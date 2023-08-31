Mila had defied odds since her birth two years ago. The Amur tiger was part of a subspecies that is seriously endangered. About half of all tiger cubs don't make it into adulthood, and she was the sole survivor in her three-cub litter.

But last week, the juvenile orange, black and white feline died in what Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs described as a "freak accident." While under anesthesia for an upcoming dental surgery, Mila fell from a waist-high bench and suffered a lethal spinal injury.