Clarendon, a 1-year-old pig with a lovable personality that was left abandoned in Boston, has found a new permanent home in New Hampshire through the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

In an update to an appeal for adopters for Clarendon back in early February, ARL said in a news release Monday that a New Hampshire family who already had two large pet pigs saw the reports of Clarendon looking for a home and were “immediately interested” in adopting her.