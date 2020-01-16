CONCORD -- Animal rights advocates squared off against seasoned veterinarians Thursday over legislation to make New Hampshire the second state in the nation to ban the declawing of cats except for medical reasons.
Sen. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, said she's gotten more encouragement to pursue this bill than any other she's worked on over seven terms in the Legislature.
“Declawing is the equivalent of cutting off your fingers at the highest knuckle. It is painful," Rogers said.
Dr. Jennifer Conrad is the founder of The Paw Project, a California-based organization dedicated to making declawing illegal except to preserve a cat's health.
The group urges lawmakers to bring their states in line with 28 countries around the world that ban it along with New York state, Los Angeles and San Francisco and Denver, Colo.
Conrad said her group estimates one in four cats are declawed and that it's a $1 billion a year business.
"“I have had vets tell me it is their bread and butter, that they are making $75,000 to $80,000 a year and they aren’t going to stop doing it until it's against the law," said Conrad, a trained veterinarian.
Conrad also claimed the operation can cause cats to lose their homes as they lose confidence.
Sometimes a cat will stop using the litter box because it hurts their feet, she said.
"The same cat loses its ability to protect itself and it has to resort to biting," Conrad said.
The bill (HB 1387) would make it illegal to declaw a cat unless the procedure was "necessary in order to address the physical medical condition of the cat, such as an existing or recurring illness, infection, disease, injury, or abnormal condition in the claw that compromises the cat's health."
But leaders in the New Hampshire Veterinary Medicine Association said those claims of the frequency and the consequences of declawing are overblown.
These local vets said the Legislature should not over-regulate animal care.
"There are some instances where declawing is appropriate but we try as veterinarians to not do the procedure as frequently as we did decades ago," said Dr. Jane Barlow Roy, past president of the group.
"We think legislating veterinary medical practices is detrimental to our profession. This could become a slippery slope."
While Barlow Roy said she hasn't declawed a cat in five years, she said some clients insist their vets to do it.
"My goal is to preserve the human-animal bond, so if they say, 'I am going to euthanize my cat as opposed to declawing it,' then I will declaw it," Barlow Roy said.
"We have been told if you aren’t going to do it, I will find somebody else.”
Angela Ferrari is with Dog Owners of the Granite State, a group that also opposed the bill along with several dog and cat owners who spoke to the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.
Ferrari said most owners only declaw their cat if there are serious medical issues such as tumors on the paw or severe ingrown nails that endanger the health of the animal.
"I haven’t met anybody in my experience who decides to get a cat declawed just for the sake of it," Ferrari said.
Dr. David Stowe, former owner of a seven-vet practice in Laconia, said he decided in the 1990s to only declaw using laser surgery because that caused the animal less pain.
"The vast majority do not declaw but the majority are in favor of leaving it up to veterinarians," Stowe said.
"Clearly the number is going down; it is nowhere near what it used to be."
Julia Seeley, state director the Human Society of the United States, said her agency backed the bill.
"It is an unnecessary surgery, most often performed to address convenience issues such as a problem scratching of household furniture, and it provides no medical benefit to the cat," Seeley said.
Jim Jensvold, former city commissioner for the Los Angeles Animal Services Department, admitted in response to passage of this law some cat owners may try to get the procedure done by a vet over the border.
"We feel part of passing legislation to banning declawing is education. Banning it lessens the demand. There may be people who go outside the jurisdiction but we didn't see any of that in LA."
