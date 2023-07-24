State biologists in the Northeast uniformly say that the likelihood of wolf populations in Canada getting a foothold in the Eastern United States is unlikely, if not impossible. But advocates with the Maine Wolf Coalition Inc. say a series of videos they've collected in Aroostook County prove wolves are in Maine.

John Glowa, the founder and president of the 29-year-old coalition, said for the past five years, the coalition has done field work to gather evidence in the form of videos, tracks or scat to prove what they have suspected for decades: Wolves are here. He said the evidence they have is compelling and warrants the state spending more resources to look for wolves.