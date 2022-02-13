State officials say wild ducks in Rockingham County have tested positive for an avian influenza virus. And while the risk to humans is low, the virus could pose a threat to poultry and pet birds.
The state Fish and Game Department and Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food announced Friday that Eurasian H5, a "highly pathogenic avian influenza" (HPAI) virus, was detected in 20 mallards collected through normal surveillance activities. More test results are pending, according to a news release.
Since January, several states have detected the bird flu. It's the first time since 2016 that the disease has been found in wild birds in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider the risk to the public to be low, the agencies said, and no human infections from Eurasian H5 viruses have occurred in the United States.
Sickness and mortality are typically low in wild birds, but the virus could pose a danger to the poultry industry and other domestic birds, the news release said. The discovery of this strain of avian influenza should serve as "an early warning system" for bird owners to stay vigilant about their biosecurity practices, the agencies said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Veterinary and Wildlife Services also recommends that hunters and others who handle birds take precautions to protect themselves and the domestic birds they may encounter from the virus.
That includes wearing gloves while handling birds; not handling sick or dead birds; washing tools and work surfaces with soap and water and then disinfecting them; and avoiding cross-contamination between wild birds and domestic birds.
For more information, contact Fish and Game at 603-271-3421, or the state veterinarian, Dr. Steve Crawford, at 603-271-2404 or by email at: stephen.k.crawford@agr.nh.gov.