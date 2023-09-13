BATH — In a year of weird weather, including May frost and above-normal rainfall, the Collins Farm’s popular 13-acre corn maze once again is growing strong despite opening later than usual.
The pumpkin and squash crops, not so much.
Corn in the maze is reaching up to 12 feet in height, according to Corey Collins, who operates the farm with his father, Paul, and mother, Tammy. The corn across the road is two feet taller still.
That corn — and the sweet corn grown for the farm stand — is in good shape, Collins said Saturday.
With other crops, the family has had a harder row to hoe.
Overall, “farming is a nightmare,” Collins said, going on to quote one of his father’s maxims: Farming is a wonderful way of life but a terrible way to make a living.
In 2022, burdened by the cost and effort of growing corn for its 130-head dairy herd, the Collins Farm sold off its milking cows. The family now makes money from the corn maze and the three greenhouses that supply the farm stand.
That switch, Collins said, will mean an “average” profit in 2023.
“Our pumpkin crop was a near-fail,” he said. “We lost about 75% of it due to the wet conditions. The squash also didn’t do well, but we have some.”
On the bright side, cucumbers and zucchini “have done very well,” he said.
The corn at the maze and farm stand looks good, Collins, but only because the farm crew hand-planted a lot of bare spots and fended off ravenous crows.
Following plentiful rains, mowing the grass inside the corn maze already has cost Collins $400 in gasoline, double the cost of the entire 2022 season.
Feeding the problem
What the Collins Farm is experiencing is not unique, according to Heather Bryant and Carl Majewski, with the Grafton County office of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
Majewski, who is a dairy, livestock and forage crops field specialist, said that in conversations with farmers around the state, “I’m hearing that farms have only managed to harvest about two-thirds of what they would expect. There are plenty of instances where delaying harvest means that some farms will only get 1-2 cuttings from a hayfield instead of 3 or even 4.”
Hay that is harvested late “has lost its nutritional value,” Majewski said in an email, meaning that “farms will have to supplement their animals’ rations to compensate, which will likely increase feeding costs at least 5-10%.”
Because corn and forage are in short supply throughout the region, Majewski said, “farmers who need to purchase feed to replace losses from their farms can expect prices to be nearly double what they were a couple years ago.”
Majewski described corn losses as “more sporadic” than hay deficits. “There are plenty of fields where it looks pretty good, but I’ve also seen fields with 50% loss, and I know of one farm that had several fields sustain total losses after getting flooded in July.”
Bryant, who is a fruit and vegetable production field specialist, said “the hay crop in Grafton County and across the state has been impacted by the rainy growing season we have had. Some fields were also affected by the freeze in May although fortunately many grew out of that damage.”
Bearing the costs
In June, the Union Leader reported that the May frost caused major damage to New Hampshire’s vineyards and peach, apple, pear and cherry crops.
On its website, Windy Ridge Orchard of North Haverhill said they “suffered a substantial loss” from the frost, but “we do have a crop.”
“We will have apples available in our shop and a limited supply will be offered for pick your own. What will be different is that we will have fewer varieties and apples will be less bountiful on the trees,” the website said.
About 50 miles to the southeast, Rebecca Boyce began the year with 44 head of cattle. Like a number of farmers, she sent six of her beef animals to auction because “we couldn’t afford to winter these guys with the price of hay.”
Adult cattle will eat two bales of hay a day each, she said, and the cost of a bale is now $7, up from $4 a few years ago.
Between hay and grain feed, which includes corn, it costs Boyce about $18 a day to feed each animal.
Boyce, a custom butcher, said she will pass on the increased feed costs to customers, expecting the price of her beef to go up “at least” a dollar, to $5.50 a pound.
Boyce predicts she will lose money this year because of higher hay costs and loss of access to pasture land.
“Weather-wise, this is the wettest summer I can remember in my 42 years on the planet,” she said.
Although the rain was needed to offset a long-running drought, she said, “the over-correction was so bad that I can’t grow grass in my pasture because my pasture is mud.”