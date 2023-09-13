Longhorns
Rebecca Boyce on her farm in Rumney with Sally and Buddy, a pair of Texas longhorn cattle. She had to reduce the size of her herd of beef cattle because of the high cost of feed.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BATH — In a year of weird weather, including May frost and above-normal rainfall, the Collins Farm’s popular 13-acre corn maze once again is growing strong despite opening later than usual.

The pumpkin and squash crops, not so much.

Maize maze open
Corey Collins with his sons Brayden, left, and Owen, at their family’s corn maze on Route 302 in Bath on Sept. 9.
Limited selection
A sign on Sept. 9 at Windy Ridge Orchard in North Haverhill cautions visitors about the limited apple selection there because of a late-season frost in May.