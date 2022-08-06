WEST NEWBURY, Mass. — The plot may have thickened in the story of a bald eagle rescued off of River Road last Sunday, after another bald eagle was found dead in the same neighborhood Friday morning.

Wildlife rehabilitator David Taylor brought the rescued bald eagle, found on July 31, to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton on Monday and said the bird of prey was suffering from lacerations and abrasions but had no broken bones.