T hey may be tiny birds, but the piping plovers are putting a big kink in a Hampton Beach summer tradition.
For the second straight year, the endangered shoreline birds have halted the weekly fireworks shows.
Beach officials canceled the first two shows, which were planned for June 19 and June 23, because plover nests were in the way. Now they’re hoping to launch them on June 30 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The delays have frustrated beach fireworks fans who have been awaiting their return, especially after last summer, when the canceled professional shows led to numerous complaints about people shooting off their own illegal fireworks instead.
Chuck Rage, chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District Commission, has seen the negative comments on social media, but he also has heard from many others who understand the predicament.
Disturbing the plovers to have a big fireworks show would be a crime that carries big fines.
“I think most people are like, ‘Well, the birds were there before we were.’ Most people seem fine,” he said.
The plovers never interfered with the fireworks until last year, when the beach was closed in the spring for the pandemic.
In the past, the birds nested in the dunes at the far southern end of the beach, a much quieter area where their chicks were rarely bothered.
With the beach closed in May 2020 because of the pandemic, the plovers decided to lay their eggs on the main part of the beach, which would normally be bustling with sunbathers.
Officials delayed fireworks for weeks while waiting in vain for four eggs to hatch. The chicks ended up dying.
As the pandemic dragged on, the decision was made to nix all beach fireworks for 2020.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist Brendan Clifford, the same plovers that laid eggs on the main beach near A Street in the area of the fireworks returned to nest there again this year.
The area around a nest with four eggs remains roped off with a sign warning people to stay away as wildlife officials wait for them to hatch. Clifford said those eggs aren’t expected to hatch until June 30 or July 1.
A second nest was located farther south on the beach near Bernie’s Beach Bar, but those eggs hatched this week and the chicks have moved over to the dunes to hang out.
With those chicks out of the way, officials are working on a plan to move the fireworks away from the A Street area nest to allow the show to be held on June 30.
“Right now I think June 30 will be good to go, but we’ll have additional monitoring,” Clifford said.
Wildlife experts are working with Hampton officials to create a plan for crowd control and lessening the sound of the fireworks for the plovers.
Clifford said he understands people’s frustration.
“We’re working as hard as we can within the law to manage it for both people and the birds, but because they’re an endangered species they’re protected under the Endangered Species Act. This isn’t an isolated occurrence. This happens all up and down the East Coast. Fireworks are impacted sometimes,” he said.
Clifford said it’s possible that the eggs in the nest that are due to hatch late next week could still die like the ones last year if they’re disturbed by people.
Monica Bourgault, who lives in Connecticut, has been visiting Hampton Beach for most of her life.
“The fireworks were a big thing and the last several years I’ve started bringing my grandkids. Last year it was COVID, the year before we were here and it rained and got canceled. We were just looking forward to them,” she said.
Bourgault was disappointed to learn that there would be no fireworks during her visit this week but said she understands the need to protect the plovers and “coexist.”
“You would have to be a very vicious person to feel angry at a plover,” she said.
Alexandra Jusino of Chicopee, Mass., is spending a couple of days at the beach and also was hoping to see the fireworks.
“I’m just glad they’re not hurting the birds,” she said.
George Stergion of Nashua, who often spends part of his summers at the beach, supports the decision to postpone the fireworks.
“I say hold the fireworks. They’ll still be able to do it after June 30,” he said.