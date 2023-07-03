How far would you go to protect your dog? For two 60-somethings in Maine and Connecticut, doing so involved fighting a bear.

In the first incident, on Friday morning in Porter, Maine, a black bear bit 64-year-old Lynn Kelly after she punched it in the nose, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said. The altercation came after Kelly's dog ran into the forest near her home and returned with the bear tailing it, the department said.