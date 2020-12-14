Bird lovers should be watchful for bears visiting their backyard feeders, thanks to mild temperatures that have encouraged bears to stay active instead of heading to their dens, Fish and Game officials said.
“To make the most of your bird-feeding season this year, you may want to start later than usual to be sure that you are not attracting those bears that have not yet gone into their dens, ultimately encouraging them to return in the early spring for an easy meal,” Bear Project Leader Andrew Timmins said in a news release.
Timmins said people who enjoy feeding the birds should be prepared to quickly remove their feeders at the first sign of any bear activity until temperatures become consistently colder and a complete lack of bear activity is evident.
“Due to the mild start of winter and the availability of acorns in many areas, bears have remained active in some regions of the state during the past few weeks,” Timmins said in the news release.
“It is recognized that the endorsed bird feeding season of December 1 through March 31 has arrived, however varied weather and abundant mast crops may require people to make modifications. If a foraging bear discovers fat- and protein-rich sunflower seeds, it will delay den entry and continue to visit the feeder.”
It is harmful for bears to become conditioned to forage around homes and in residential areas because they will lose some of their natural aversion to humans, Timmins said.
“Bears have an extremely acute sense of smell, long memories, and high intelligence,” said Timmins. “We really need the help of residents to prevent bears that emerge during the winter from returning to locations where they have been previously successful in finding backyard food sources when temperatures fluctuate. Bears are much better off in the wild relying on natural food sources.”
Timmins said residents and visitors can also help prevent attracting bears by securing dumpsters and garbage cans and storing grills, pet food, and animal feed indoors.
Fish and Game recommends cleaning up any spilled birdseed and disposing of it in a secured trash container when temperatures warm. Another tip: Never put meat scraps in a compost pile.
Questions regarding bear-related issues? Call the toll-free number coordinated jointly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department: 1-888-749-2327 (1-888-SHY-BEAR).