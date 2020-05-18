SANDOWN -- Jeff and Heather Blake have always enjoyed sitting with their kids along the edge of the wetlands in their backyard and watching the wildlife, but their slice of serenity is in jeopardy.
A large portion of the wetlands on the Blake property vanished without warning last Friday when a local housing developer who owns neighboring property hired an excavation crew to tear out a small beaver dam and remove a section of a larger dam.
Jeff Blake watched in horror as the acre of wetlands quickly drained. He said the water and silt “rushed out like whitewater” as he scrambled to transfer about 40 baby turtles to the nearby Exeter River as their habitat was suddenly disturbed.
Developer Bob Villella, a Hampstead resident and owner of Boemark Construction, said he wants to sell the land for a new house lot, but the beaver dams, which are located on his property, had flooded a small roadway in an area that’s planned to be used for a driveway.
Villella said he needed to address the damming problem and insisted that he did nothing wrong as state law allows property owners to remove beaver dams on their land if done properly.
“The beavers built it up. I have the right to take it down and that’s what I did,” he said Monday.
But the dams are what created the wetlands on the Blakes’ property, a big selling point two years ago when the family built their house on Montana Drive. The couple said the removal has been hard on them and their two children, Kaiden, 1½, and Kinsley, who turns 4 next month.
“I just felt like it was gone. It’s a piece that was so relaxing to us, especially now. I’ve been home with the kids with daycare closed (due to COVID-19) and we spend a lot of time outside. That’s what we’ve put a lot of focus on lately, just enjoying the simple parts of life,” Heather Blake said.
While the wetlands have filled up again, the Blakes say they’re still about two feet lower than they were before the dams were disrupted.
Water continued to run through the breach in the larger beaver dam on Monday. The beavers have also taken down more trees on the Blake property since Friday and are already beginning to replace the section of the larger dam that was removed.
Villella has built several homes in the Riverbend Estates development and is planning more, but he said he has no plans to completely drain the wetlands on the Blakes’ property and the several more acres of wetlands behind other homes.
Villella said his only goal is to reduce the flooding on the land he wants to sell, which may mean lowering the wetlands to a depth of about two feet.
“I understand they’re upset, but the beavers are doing damage to other properties,” he said.
The Blakes said Villella has the right to sell his property and do what he wants with his land. But they said they feel the situation wasn’t handled properly and wished Villella had approached them to discuss options before the excavator arrived and caught them by surprise.
“We love the wetlands. We love the waterfront. We love the wildlife. That was one of the biggest attractors to pursuing the property,” said Jeff Blake, who reported the incident to police.
The state Department of Environmental Services learned about the dam removal on Monday and plans to review the issue.
State law allows landowners to remove beaver dams to protect property from damage, but only if machinery doesn’t enter the water. The removal must also be done in a “gradual manner that does not allow a sudden release of impounded water so as to cause erosion, siltation, or a safety hazard downstream,” the law states.
“It’s the way in which you remove a beaver dam that matters,” DES spokesman James Martin said.
Jeff Blake said he witnessed the excavator entering the water to remove the smaller dam, but Villella said that’s not true and the entire situation has been “blown out of proportion.”
The Sandown Conservation Commission is aware of the matter and plans to investigate.
“We have to see who was following the rules and who wasn’t following the rules,” Chairman Brian Butler said.
Villella has faced wetlands violations related to some of his past projects.
“I can confirm that the developer has had enforcement issues in the past, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he did anything improper in this situation,” Martin said.
Villella doesn’t deny prior violations, but said this is the first time he’s had a problem dealing with beaver dams.