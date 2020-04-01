Wilbur is used to a lavish lifestyle. He loves the table scraps he used to get from the kids at the local elementary school in Bedford.
So when faced with a hardship diet of hay, cracked corn and sweet feed, the 550-pound pig went on a two-week hunger strike until residents rallied to help.
Since Memorial Elementary School closed its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilbur had not been getting his daily delivery of food scraps from the school.
“Monday was the start of his third week without the food from the school. He was so grumpy,” said Sarah Lang, the pig’s owner.
Wilbur is notorious for not liking meals fit for a pig, Lang said.
“I even hid a carrot in his grain the other day, and he picked it out and threw it out of his sliding door,” she said.
He was miserable not eating off the lunch menu of pizza, tacos and other school-kid fare.
This week the local community pitched in to give the boar some much-needed attention, love and, most importantly, human food.
After seeing the sadness in his eyes when she tried to feed Wilbur some grain Monday, Lang posted a plea on social media asking residents with table scraps to drop them off.
She was overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers who brought all kinds of food for Wilbur, including a donated pizza from Pizza Bella.
“People are bringing us everything they have. We have received vegetable scraps and so much other food for Wilbur in the last two days,” Lang said. “This town is so generous. It felt amazing to see this type of support.”
Wilbur, who is nearly 2, lives inside a barn along Old Mill Road. Lang’s daughter, Grace, won the pig at the Deerfield Fair and brought him home in the fall of 2018. Since then, the boar has become the informal mascot of Memorial Elementary School, whose students participate in a composting project for Wilbur and local goats and chickens.
“If the kids have pizza day, Wilbur has pizza day. If the kids have taco day, Wilbur has tacos — he is very used to that. It is a beautiful system,” Lang said.
The Lang family intends on keeping Wilbur happy and healthy. He could live to be about 12 years old and 800 pounds, according to Lang.
“He is a growing boy,” she said.
Anyone interested in donating food scraps for Wilbur may drop them off in the bucket at the mailbox at 27 Old Mill Road. No raw eggs or raw meat, please. Wilbur does have his standards.
“I am so grateful for how many people rallied behind our pig. It has provided a light during this unusual time,” Lang said.