Animal shelters and rescues across the state were flooded with donations last week because of the viral Betty White Challenge.
“We weren’t expecting to raise much in terms of community appeals and individual gifts through January because we had done so well in November and December, then out of the blue came the Betty White Challenge,” Jacques Du Preez, Monadnock Humane Society Director of Development and Marketing, said Tuesday.
Betty White, "The Golden Girls" star, died on Dec. 31, but would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17. Because of her love and lifelong advocacy for animals, the Betty White Challenge was launched online. The challenge asked fans of White’s to pick a local rescue or animal shelter in their area and donate $5 on what would have been her 100th birthday. But her fans did so much more.
“Sadly Betty White passed away and through that came the Betty White Challenge,” Du Preez said.
The Monadnock Humane Society made more than $10,500 through the challenge last week, which includes $1,600 from Granite Roots Brewery in Troy.
Granite Roots gave the Monadnock Humane Society a dollar for every beer sold over the weekend, he said, and also offered patrons the ability to “buy a beer for Betty.”
“So for every brew poured over the weekend a dollar would come to us and people could also buy a beer for Betty,” Du Preez said. “And instead of a beer, the full amount would come to us.”
Du Preez said the bulk of the donations came in Jan. 17, but some trickled in the day before and donations marked #BettyWhiteChallenge continue to come in.
“The average gift was $35. So a lot of people gave a little and ended up contributing a lot,” he said.
Du Preez said the Monadnock Humane Society relies on donors and grants to run its shelter, which is home to 111 animals. They also offer pet owners in the community support through training and boarding programs, low-cost spaying and neutering, vaccine clinics and a program to take in pets temporarily at no cost while their owners deal with housing instability.
“We are here for the community. We want to help owners keep their pets, keep them happy, keep them in their homes whenever possible, and then also make a difference in animal sheltering,” Du Preez said. “We took in a record number of animals last year (1,719) and adopted out a record number of pets last year, 1,227 pets were adopted out in 2021.”
Courtney Vavra, Annual Fund and Digital Marketing Manager at the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham, said the Betty White Challenge raised $25,000 for her organization.
“It was incredible; we were not expecting it to be so successful. … It was just so viral,” she said.
Vavra said she heard about the challenge, but the shelter didn’t do anything about it until local realtor Pamela Bailey of ReMax said she would match Betty White Challenge donations up to $5,000, so the New Hampshire SPCA made a page on its website for the challenge and began posting online about it.
“At the end of the day it raised almost $20,000 through 520 donors in a single day,” she said, and the donations continue to come in.
“It raised $20,000, and Pamela Bailey put in an extra $5,000,” Vavra said. “I think it was just because it was such a viral thing on the internet and they chose the New Hampshire SPCA to contribute to and we’re so grateful. It’s probably one of the most spectacular days in animal welfare in New Hampshire in a long, long time and nationwide.”
The money will be used for general expenses for the shelter’s most pressing needs such as food, shelter and spaying and neutering surgeries.
Charles Stanton, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Humane Society, said his organization brought in just shy of $20,000 by Jan. 20, but as of Tuesday had raised $22,400 through the challenge.
“It is such a beautiful acknowledgement of Betty's memory and her lifelong compassion for animals,” Stanton said. “As a lifelong fan of Betty's, I realize her amazing career was so much more than Rose Nylund on 'The Golden Girls' but that is how so many of us came to love her so much. I offer my sincere gratitude to each person who generously donated to us and to other animal welfare groups. We all owe Betty White a sincere 'thank you for being a friend' to animals.”
The Humane Society for Greater Nashua brought in “just north of $21,000,” Director of Community Engagement Elaina Bedio said.
“We were blown away by the response,” Bedio said.
Several other organizations across the state also reported receiving a plethora of donations last week, including The Upper Valley Humane Society in Enfield ($11,000); Sullivan County Human Society in Claremont ($2,000); The Conway Area Humane Society ($9,000); Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption in Jaffrey ($1,920); and Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter ($5,000).
“The Betty White Challenge is an incredible boost to our organization at a time of year when few gifts come in," said Nikki Grimes, Executive Director of the Upper Valley Humane Society. "This week, we received a few additional gifts for Betty. These belated birthday gifts have brought the total donated to UVHS for the Betty White challenge to $11,051. We will use these funds to support our programs and services that improve the quality of life for animals. Betty White loved animals and our vision is a community in which all animals are loved.”
According to published reports, Meta -- the parent company of Facebook and Instagram -- 26,000 people donated nearly $900,000 on Jan. 17, White’s birthday, and as of Friday more than 390,000 people had donated to #BettyWhiteChallenge fundraisers via Facebook and Instagram raising $12.7 million for animal shelter and rescues.
“It was a tremendous fundraising effort. The whole country pretty much came together and gave to their local shelters,” Du Preez said.
“What a legacy if you are an animal lover. What a legacy that is to leave. … I just think it’s a great way to honor her life as an animal advocate,” Vavra added.