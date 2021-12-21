WASHINGTON - There's a new "first dog" in the White House.
President Joe Biden announced Monday he and first lady Jill Biden have a new puppy.
"Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden tweeted, along with a photo of what appeared to be a German shepherd puppy bounding in the grass.
The puppy's presence was first reported by CNN's Kate Bennett, who said the dog was spotted playing on the South Lawn of the White House earlier Monday and was a gift from Biden's family to the president.
Biden later shared a short video of Commander adjusting to his new surroundings: greeting the president with a tail wag, walking into the White House, sitting down by a fireplace decorated for the holidays and catching a tennis ball thrown by the nation's actual commander in chief.
The Bidens brought two other German shepherds to the White House this year: The older one, Champ, died in June at age 13. The younger one, Major, has been spending most of his time in Delaware after having bitten at least two people in the White House.
The Bidens had also indicated early on they had plans to adopt a cat, with Jill Biden going so far as to say that one - an apparent female - was "waiting in the wings." However, no White House cat has yet materialized, much to the chagrin of the president's feline-loving constituency.