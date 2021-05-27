WOLFEBORO – After multiple stops Thursday to spread cheer and healing, Hercules, the gentle but gigantic Friesian horse, cooled off by doing laps in Lake Winnipesaukee at the Town Docks.
“It’s the most sought-after breed in the world,” said Gerry Scott of Saco, Maine who owns Hercules, a black, 10-year old gelding, that until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, had been working in a “yoga with horses” program that Scott taught.
“When COVID kicked in, I couldn’t teach yoga with horses,” explained Scott, a lifelong equestrian and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, who, earlier in his military career, commanded one of the Army’s ceremonial horse units.
Personally, he has owned Morgans, Thoroughbreds, Clydesdales, Hanoverians and now, Hercules.
He noted that Friesians were “the Army horse of Holland for 300 years” and were known as “the horse of kings.”
Because of COVID-19, Hercules is now a therapy horse, said Scott, and on Thursday he was in Wolfeboro with his canine pal, Molly, a yellow lab, for what was his 10th visit overall, but first official one on behalf of Horses Over America (HOA).
Founded and led by Scott, the mission of HOA is to “create partnerships between the police departments of America’s 15,000 towns and cities and 15,000 horse owners (up to 30,000 horses) for the mental health needs of our nation.”
COVID-19 put additional stress on Americans, said HOA, “leading to historically high levels of loneliness, disconnection, depression, suicide, autism, a range of emotional disorders and often drug overdosing. At the root of the problem our population feels disconnected and the broad national partnership with many of our 2 million horse owners and use of many of our almost 10 million horses as an antidote will create a cost effective magical connection.”
HOA said it believes in the adage -- which it attributes to Roy Rogers -- that “the best thing for the inside of a person is the outside of a horse.”
The group visits elderly housing; rehabilitation and assisted-living centers; veterans homes; homeless shelters; military bases; hospitals; and schools as well as what it calls “economically-disadvantaged neighborhoods.”
Scott and Hercules posed for many photos at the Town Docks and Scott answered questions about Hercules and horse yoga, including what it is exactly.
“It’s not new to me,” Scott told one person as they admired Hercules, but “it might be new to you.”