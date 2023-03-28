Bill to ban declawing cats splits vets, pet advocates
Dr. Sabrina Estabrook-Russett, inset and the owner of the Court Street Veterinary Hospital in Keene, testified Tuesday for legislation to ban the declawing of cats unless it's medically necessary.

CONCORD — A bill to ban the practice of declawing cats for non-medical reasons divided veterinarians and pet advocates over whether personal property rights should trump the potential for animal cruelty.

Supporters want New Hampshire to join Maryland and New York as the only states in the country that prevent veterinarians from performing this surgery unless a pet doctor concludes it is medically necessary.