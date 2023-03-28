Bill to ban declawing cats splits vets, pet advocates

CONCORD — A bill to ban the practice of declawing cats for non-medical reasons divided veterinarians and pet advocates over whether personal property rights should trump the potential for animal cruelty.
Supporters want New Hampshire to join Maryland and New York as the only states in the country that prevent veterinarians from performing this surgery unless a pet doctor concludes it is medically necessary.
“The declawing of cats is an old, barbaric procedure,” said Rep. Michael Bordes, R-Laconia, the prime author of the bipartisan bill (HB 231). “The majority of people who get their cats declawed do it to save their furniture.”
Dr. Sabrina Estabrook-Russett, owner of the Court Street Veterinary Hospital in Keene, said studies have shown cats can develop serious physical and behavioral ailments after the surgery, which bill advocates liken to removing a human’s finger up to the first knuckle.
Cats can have major pain and come down with osteoarthritis because they no longer walk normally after their claws are removed, she said.
After the surgery, they can become aggressive and develop bad habits such as refusing to use the litter box because it hurts their paws, she said.
Several supporters noted homebound cats who get declawed and go outside become easy prey since they cannot scratch to defend themselves or climb trees to get away from predators.
“Failing to pass this may further legitimize the rhetoric that this procedure is anything less than this level of animal cruelty and abuse,” Estabrook-Russett said.
Vets opposed on principle
But Dr. Jane Barlow Roy, president of the New Hampshire Veterinary Medical Association, said that while its 400 members were split “50-50” over this, the group opposed it as government intrusion into medical decision-making.
“We have concerns that legislative and regulatory actions will remove options for us,” Barlow Roy told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during the bill’s final public hearing Tuesday.
“This takes away the ability for us to make decisions on medical care that we have worked so hard to build, the trust with our clients. This would circumvent our medical judgment.”
Barlow Roy denied the surgery was unsafe while acknowledging that all pet procedures carry risks.
“This does not rise to the level of animal cruelty,” she said.
Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, quickly responded, “That is up for us to decide.”
While a House committee split evenly over this measure, the House of Representatives last month passed it, 225-147.
No statistics exist on the frequency of the procedure in New Hampshire.
Joan O’Brien of Amherst, secretary of the New Hampshire Animal Rights League, said a website this week advertised three declawed cats up for adoption from owners in Concord, Loudon and Franklin.
Kurt Ehrenberg, director of the state chapter of the Humane Society of the United States, said not a single veterinarian has come forward to publicly say he or she does it.
“It is fly-by-night, and it’s a shameful procedure. What veterinarian would volunteer that they do this procedure?” Ehrenberg said. “This ruins a cat’s life, and that’s why you should pass this.”
Foes fear unknown fallout
Senate Majority Whip Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, questioned whether the bill would end the practice, however.
“If these are fly-by-night operators, won’t they just keep doing it whether we pass this or not?” Birdsell asked.
Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, who owns a fourth-generation farm, signed up against the bill before its passage in the House.
Pearl said it is possible that such a ban could lead to more pet owners euthanizing healthy cats.
Angela Ferrari, with Dog Owners of the Granite State, said her group, which includes cat breeders, opposed this bill.
“This impedes on property rights as the animal is the property of the owner,” Ferrari said.
She said some elderly cat owners might decide they have to declaw a cat because they are on blood thinners and a scratch can pose serious health risks to them.
Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, said to her that this bill is a no-brainer.
“This seeks to take off the table the mutilation of cats for someone’s aesthetic interest,” Altschiller said.