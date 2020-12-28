Five iced-in loons rescued by biologists from the Loon Preservation Committee were recently released on the ocean.
“Loons are heavy-bodied birds with relatively small wings, which means that in order for them to become airborne, they need a long stretch of open water to act as a runway,” Harry Vogel, senior biologist and executive director of committee said in a news release. “When lakes ice over rapidly, as we saw with the recent snowstorm and cold, loons can become trapped.”
Iced-in loons can starve to death or be preyed on by other animals, he said.
From Dec. 18 to 21, biologists rescued five loons from four waterbodies, including Webster Lake in Franklin, Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough, Angle Pond in Sandown, and Townhouse Pond in Milton.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers rescued an iced-in loon on Lake Francis in Clarksville. The loons were examined and treated by local veterinarians and rehabilitated by Maria Colby of Wings of the Dawn Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Vogel said that by this time of year, loons should have already left New Hampshire’s lakes. There are several reasons why these six loons may have remained, he said.
“Climate change is one potential explanation — until this recent cold snap, the weather in November and December was warmer than usual. These loons may have remained on our lakes to take advantage of the open water and fishing opportunities and may have been caught off guard by the sudden cold snap,” he said.
Vogel said one of the loons had slightly elevated levels of lead in its bloodstream and fish hook fragments in its digestive tract, and another had a severe fungal respiratory illness.
“After receiving veterinary care, five of the six have been released on the ocean,” Vogel said in the news release.
The loons were banded prior to release, so biologists will be able to identify them should they return to New Hampshire’s lakes.
“These ice rescues have already proven to have a positive impact on our loon population,” said Vogel. “In January 2016, we rescued five loons on Lake Sunapee. Four of those loons survived and were released on the ocean, and in recent years, we’ve re-sighted three of them back on our lakes. Two have produced chicks since their rescues, helping to grow our threatened loon population in the state.”
Members of the public are asked to call the Loon Preservation Committee at (603)476-LOON(5666) if they see a loon at risk of becoming iced-in. It urges the public not to attempt to rescue loons, as rescuers risk falling through the ice.
For more information, visit the Loon Preservation Committee website at www.loon.org