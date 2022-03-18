Bird flu hit hard for a small Derry animal sanctuary this week.
Avian influenza was detected in wild ducks in Rockingham County about a month ago, according to state officials. And Brendena Fleming, owner of the Pumpkin Wall Farm Animal Sanctuary in Derry, suspects the wild ducks that visit her property were responsible for spreading the virus to her flock of turkeys, ducks and chickens.
The whole flock had to be euthanized on Friday, Fleming said.
Avian flu poses little risk to humans, but has been detected in wild birds around the country this year -- the first time the virus has been detected in the United States since 2016.
The state Fish and Game Department and Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food announced last month that 20 mallards collected through normal surveillance activities tested positive for an avian flu.
Fleming said one of the turkeys at her sanctuary was found dead on March 13. Four more birds were found dead over the next few days. She reported the deaths to state agriculture officials, who performed tests and found avian influenza had killed the birds. The state required euthanasia to prevent the virus from spreading from Fleming's flock to other birds.
The news devastated Fleming. She and her family had to say goodbye to the birds -- and tell the birds' owners the difficult news.
The sanctuary serves as a home for fowl and other farm animals whose owners are unable to care for them, Fleming explained, and the owners are free come visit their animals. So she had to make some tough phone calls this week.
And though she mourned the birds, Fleming said there was some comfort in knowing they would not suffer with sickness, and in knowing they would not spread the virus to other birds.
"I have some kind of peace knowing it's over with," she said.
She urged other bird owners and bird lovers to be careful. The virus can spread from bird to bird, between wild birds and birds kept as pets or livestock, and through bird droppings.
While some contact and transmission is inevitable, said Gail McWilliam Jellie, of the state Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food, people can take steps to cut down on transmission.
The state agriculture department advises people who own birds to:
- Discourage unnecessary visitors and use biosecurity signs to warn people not to enter buildings without permission.
- Ask all visitors if they have had any contact with any birds in the past five days.
- Forbid entry to employees and visitors who own any kind of fowl.
- Require all visitors to cover and disinfect all footwear.
- Lock all entrances to chicken houses after hours.
- Avoid non-essential vehicular traffic on-farm.
- After hauling birds to processors, clean and disinfect poultry transport coops and vehicles before they return to the farm.
- Report anything unusual, especially sick or dead birds, to the state Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, Division of Animal Industry, 603-271-2404