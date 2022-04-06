A “highly pathogenic” avian influenza has been detected in Canada geese found dead in Strafford County, the state Fish and Game Department announced Wednesday.
More than 70 geese were found over the course of several weeks, and many were submitted for testing. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services lab confirmed the presence of the Eurasian H5 virus, and findings from both the University of New Hampshire’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and a federal wildlife agency indicated the virus as the likely cause of death, according to a news release from Fish and Game.
Earlier this year, the Eurasian H5 virus was detected in mallard ducks in Rockingham County and other ducks in Grafton County. Last month, a Derry farm sanctuary had to euthanize its backyard flock of turkeys, ducks and chicken after several birds that had died tested positive for the flu virus.
It’s the first time since 2016 that the Eurasian H5 virus has been found in the United States in wild birds, Fish and Game said in the release. The illness has spread to 31 states since it was first detected in South Carolina in January.
“Sickness and mortality is usually low in wild birds but larger die-offs such as this one do happen,” the release said.
Officials say this type of influenza is considered a low risk to humans. But it can pose a danger to the poultry industry and to other domestic birds, Fish and Game said.
Wildlife agencies recommend that hunters and others who handle birds take precautions to protect themselves and the domestic birds they may encounter. Precautions include wearing gloves while handling birds, not handling sick or dead birds, and washing tools and work surfaces with soap and water and then disinfecting them.
Officials also recommend taking in bird feeders to help prevent the spread of the virus, particularly around domestic poultry.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the public to be low. However, if you have had contact with a sick bird and become ill yourself, officials recommend contacting your health care provider to determine if testing is recommended.