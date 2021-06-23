Throughout New Hampshire, many loon pairs have begun to incubate eggs, with many more expected to begin nesting in the coming weeks.
According to the Loon Preservation Committee, close to 40% of these nests will fail, many due to human disturbance.
“Loons are vulnerable when they’re on land because their bodies are designed for life in the water, making it difficult for them to move well on land,” Loon Preservation Committee senior biologist and Executive Director Harry Vogel said in a news release.
“If humans closely approach loon nests, the loons feel threatened, and they will get into the water where they’re more mobile and therefore safer. That leaves their eggs exposed and vulnerable to predators or the elements.”
Boaters are urged to stay back at least 150 feet from nesting loons, or more if the loon shows any signs of distress, such as craning its neck low over its nest, Vogel said.
Loons may appear to be injured in this head-down position, but it is simply a response to the close approach of people, he said.
If boaters do accidentally get too close to a nesting loon and cause it to leave its nest, they are advised to leave the area immediately.
“Most of the time, if the threat leaves, that loon will get right back on its nest and keep incubating,” Vogel said.
Those who wish to see a close-up view of nesting loons can view the Loon Preservation Committee’s Live Loon Cam at loon.org/looncam
Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire and are protected by state and federal laws from hunting or harassment, including flushing loons from nests, Vogel said.
Anyone who sees loons being harassed can contact New Hampshire Fish and Game (603-271-3361) or Marine Patrol (603-293-2037).
The Loon Preservation Committee monitors loons throughout the state as part of its mission to restore and maintain a healthy population of loons in New Hampshire and to promote a greater understanding of loons and the natural world.
Visit the Loon Preservation Committee on the web at www.loon.org or call (603) 476-LOON (5666).