Brewery to barn has proven a winning formula for farmers looking for a nutritious, low-cost grain to feed their cows. And new research from the NH Agricultural Experiment Station at the UNH College of Life Sciences and Agricultures shows that salt preserves the shelf life of the grains.
Developing innovative ways to use brewing industry byproducts decreases waste as well as production costs for farmers, according to a UNH news release. In the past decade, the number of New Hampshire craft brewers has increased from 15 to 93. UNH has researched the uses of grain left over from the brewing process.
“Wet brewers grains are good alternative feed source that can replace expensive conventional feed supplements such soybean meal and cornmeal, as it was shown in our previous research,” Experiment Station researcher Peter Erickson, professor of dairy management, said. “Moreover, treating wet brewers grains with salt would not only increase the shelf life by decreasing mold growth and nutrient losses, but it also may increase microbial protein synthesis in heifers.”
The research was conducted with former doctoral student Eric Hatungimana at the experiment station’s UNH Fairchild Dairy Teaching and Research Center.
Microbial proteins are produced by the billions of bacteria that live in the rumen — the largest stomach compartment — of cows. According to the news release, the bacteria are the main source of amino acids for ruminants such as cattle, sheep, antelopes, deer, and giraffes. For cows, increasing dietary protein and amino acid makeup can substantially increase milk production.
The brewery industry uses mostly malted barley to produce beer, leaving behind a protein-rich residue known as “beer waste” that is suitable for dairy cattle feeding, the news release said. While farmers have been feeding wet brewers grains to cows for years, there is limited data on feeding it to heifers —young females that have not borne a calf.
Erickson and Hatungimana previously found that including these wet brewers grains in the diet of dairy heifers at a rate of 20% can replace soybean or corn-based feed and provide similar growth performance. Moreover, replacing corn and soybean meal with wet brewers grains reduces the feeding cost for raising dairy heifers by about 20%.
But stored wet brewers grains spoil quickly if not treated.
The UNH research shows that minimally treating the grains with salt improves shelf life by reducing the growth of mold.
Scientists found an increase in body weight, average daily gain, and feed efficiency in heifers fed wet brewers grains treated with small levels of salt. Researchers plan to conduct a larger study to evaluate the growth performance of dairy heifers using the same experimental design, the news release said.
According to Granite State Dairy Promotion, there are approximately 94 dairy farms in New Hampshire with an average of 120 milking animals per farm.