KINGSTON -- A 600-pound breeder pig that broke out of his pen looking for love was shot and killed along Route 125 on Monday after he knocked his owner to the ground and charged at police.
Brick the Boar’s great escape took a tragic turn following a few friendly encounters with locals who met up with him as he wandered around Powwow River Road and eventually made his way toward the busy highway.
Owner Brent Hazelbaker said he believes the year-old boar, who was kept in his own pen at the Bakie Farm, got a scent of some female pigs who were quite a distance away in another pen on the property.
“He caught wind of that and he broke out,” Hazelbaker said.
But after a day or so on the run, Brick became aggressive and his owner decided he had no choice but to put him down with help from an officer.
“I had to make the tough decision to euthanize him for the safety of the community in that area,” said Hazelbaker, who owns Relic Farm in Eliot, Maine, but keeps his heritage pigs at the incubator farm in Kingston.
Hazelbaker said he was taking other pigs to the market when Brick escaped on Saturday, but he was able to get him back inside the pen. On Sunday, Brick got loose again and fled the farm.
Hazelbaker alerted Kingston police to be on the lookout for the big pig and told them to take action if Brick harmed or threatened anyone.
Ken’s Auto Salvage owner Ken Cabral found the boar digging around in his trash around 6 on Monday morning.
“He was busy eating acorns. He was happy. I walked right up to him and touched him. He didn’t seem hostile to me,” said Cabral.
He said Brick allowed him to get close enough to snap a picture, but he didn’t hang around too long. After learning of Brick’s fate, Cabral said he wished he did more to try to coax him back to the nearby farm before he took off.
Shortly after Brick left the auto salvage property, police began receiving calls about pig sightings on Route 107 and Route 125.
Several officers responded to the area along with Hazelbaker, who arrived to find a passerby with a stick trying to keep the pig from darting out into traffic.
“His mental state had changed because of his hormones. He was charging me and he’s never done that before,” Hazelbaker said.
At one point Brick knocked Hazelbaker to the ground and then began to charge at an officer.
“I tried again to get him roped and he broke out of that,” he said.
Fearing Brick would injure someone or run onto the highway, Hazelbaker said he decided to shoot the pig. When it appeared his shots didn't stop the pig, an officer fired as well.
“I could not rest easy if there was an accident. I look at it as a failure on my end that I did not have proper infrastructure,” Hazelbaker said, adding that he should have had better fencing to keep Brick from escaping.
A crew from Bump & Grind Autobody in Kingston loaded Brick onto a truck and returned him to the farm, where he was laid to rest.
“It’s a very unfortunate situation. We’re happy that no one was seriously hurt,” Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. said.