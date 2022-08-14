Business owner Traci Bisson found a niche by creating a way for people to bond with their dogs while making new friends.
Members of Golden Dog Adventure Company say Bisson runs fun events for large and small animals, as well as their humans.
“We’ve gone to wineries. We’ve gone to microbreweries. We’ve gone on lots of hikes and they often have a water feature,” Rick Green said. “It’s low stress. You show up, and you’re part of the group.”
Green, of New Hampton, and his wife, Rebecca, have two dogs. Little Guy is a 10-pound Yorkipoo. Dexter is a 99-pound Bernese Mountain Dog.
“We usually bring them both to all of the events,” Rebecca Green said. “We’ve explored a lot of places and found some great swimming holes we didn’t know about.”
The Greens were nervous about Dexter because he tends to bark when first meeting new people, but other members of Golden Dog Adventure Company knew to give him his space. The Greens credit Bisson for creating a friendly environment for both of their pets.
The Barrington-based company stages a Doggy Olympics, celebrates Mexican Independence Day and is presenting an upcoming version of the Emmy Awards to benefit Mary’s Dogs Rescue and Adoption in Northwood.
“It’s going to be a whole red-carpet event with dogs in bow ties,” Bisson said. “We have a very strong focus on creating unique experiences.”
Now that dogs are allowed inside the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, there was a sensory scavenger hunt there last month. A hike is planned for July 27 at Spruce Swamp Conservation Area in Brentwood.
Bisson also has online events for dog owners. On July 21, there is a reactive dog support group meeting. “Ask the Veterinarian” will be held on July 26.
Memberships range from $37 a month to $74 a month.
When asked about her mission, Bisson said much of it is about education.
“It’s really to bring dogs and people together in a social environment for education and exercise, and also create awareness about our charitable partner program and all the great work that they do. As our audience grows, we really have a great platform to let people know about the work these mostly volunteer-driven organizations do,” Bisson said.
Bisson said her business background comes from working in marketing and public relations.
“I bootstrapped a marketing & PR firm in 2000 after the company I worked at for five years went out of business. I returned from maternity leave and had exhausted my savings. Eight weeks later, the company closed, and I was left to figure out what comes next. With what little money I had left, I purchased professional letterhead, envelopes, and business cards and began mailing everyone I knew,” Bisson said.
At the start of the recession in 2008, Bisson started an online website for mothers who were also entrepreneurs.
“I saw a need after 400 women responded to a post I made looking for tips on how to balance being a mom and an entrepreneur. That was the birth of The Mom Entrepreneur,” Bisson said.
Bisson sold that company in 2013. She started It Takes a Village Pet Care in 2016 which is no longer in business because Bisson says she wants to focus on adventure and education for people and their dogs.
There are currently 100 members, 20 partners and four adventure guides working for Golden Dog Adventure Company. Bisson’s husband, Ray, also helps out as an adventure guide.
Bisson said she has not sought traditional investors yet, but is considering doing so in the future.
Annually, Golden Dog Adventure Company supports New Hampshire nonprofits by raising money and awareness. This year, the company is focusing on one nonprofit, Mary’s Dogs, so it can have a bigger impact on that rescue, which relocates homeless dogs from the south.
Leaders of nonprofits interested in becoming a charitable partner in 2023 must be a 501©(3) organization and complete an application. A link to the wait list is posted online.
For more information, visit nhdogwalkingclub.com.