Pet-dementia

Bridget Allen, a retired high school English teacher, noticed Sully, her Boston Terrier, behaving oddly when he was 9 years old, in 2012. He was diagnosed with canine dementia.  

 Bridget Allen

Sullivan, also known as Sully, a Boston terrier, began behaving oddly at age 9. He would poop inside the house, circle the kitchen island and bark at nothing.

At first, his human Bridget Allen thought these acts were part of normal aging. One day, though, Sully didn't return home from a nearby wooded area he knew well. Allen's son found him wandering by a stream, filthy and acting confused.