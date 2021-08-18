The Salem Police Department will once again be the beneficiary of generous residents who wish to make sure the department’s newest four-legged officer is fully equipped with safety gear and the station’s kennel is spruced up as a local business owner kicks off a new fundraiser.
This year, the goal is to provide a ballistic vest to K-9 Apollo, who joined the force after graduating from the Boston Police K-9 Academy on Christmas Eve.
His handler, Officer Dan Nelson, said Apollo has already found a person and a firearm in two separate searches this year. But he doesn’t have a vest to protect him from a shooter, which is especially critical during building searches. It protects against blunt trauma, cuts, stabs and gunshots.
The need for a ballistics vest is felt even more following the killing of Braintree, Mass., Police K-9 Kitt during a shootout with a suspect on June 4.
“It’s definitely a nice tool to have,” Nelson said.
So far, the department has raised at least $1,200 to cover the cost of the vest, according to Sgt. Nick Turner, who oversees the K-9 program. Generally canine ballistic vests cost between $1,500 to $2,500 depending on the model, he said.
Mark Bishop, the owner of Sparkle Cleaning Products in Salem, has made it his mission to make sure Salem K-9s have been equipped with ballistic vests for the past few years.
He bird-dogged clients and friends to send checks to the department and together they raised the money needed to buy vests Officer Argenis Gomez’s K-9 Lobo and Officer Paul Benoit’s dog Dash, Bishop said. Nelson’s previous dog Trigger already had a vest.
Nelson said Trigger served a long, successful career from 2010 to 2020. And the vests only last as long as the life of a dog, if cared for properly.
Bishop, who has a degree in criminal justice but got into the family business instead, first became interested in the mission after chatting up Benoit at the post office about six years ago.
“This really isn’t about me. For me, this is a real honor that they’re allowing me to raise money for them, and these vests,” Bishop said. “They really deserve and need to be protected.”
In past years the vests have been made by Canine Tactical of Iowa, Bishop said.
Nelson said it’s encouraging to see residents rally to support the police department in this way.
“It feels great,” Nelson said. “With everything the country has been through in the last few years, it feels great.”
Once they raise enough for the vest, Bishop said he doesn’t want to stop there. He said the kennel has fallen into disrepair and wants to help the department renovate it.
Turner said the department will likely submit a budget request in the upcoming town budget cycle to renovate the kennel, but any additional funds raised by the community would be welcome.
Checks can be made out to the Salem, N.H., Police K-9 Unit and mailed to the station at 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Salem.
The department’s K-9 unit currently helps out 23 different mutual-aid communities, according to Turner.