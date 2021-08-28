I t’s something about the way Michelle M. Lovely freezes in place, her arm up and an index finger extended for what seems like ages.
Her social media posts sometimes are met with doubt from viewers who suggest her videos and pictures are digital fakes. Others thinks she’s actually a mannequin or a cut-out picture propped into a scene.
“People are like, ‘How come you don’t blink? Are you even breathing?” says an animated Lovely, her personality coming to life on her Concord porch on a recent Monday morning.
This isn’t performance art — one of those living statues that move only when a passerby tucks a few dollars into a tip jar.
For Lovely, being a self-taught hummingbird whisperer is all about patience — and the love she’s had for critters since she was a little girl, when she’d spend days catching salamanders, grasshoppers, toads and frogs in and around her family home in Loudon Center.
On this day, she’s coaxing her favorite visitor this summer, Bella, to come in for a sugar-water drink at a small feeder in her hand. Lovely affixes zip ties to the small bud-shaped feeders to give the tiny birds a makeshift perch and allow them to rest their wings when refueling.
“It’s only been in the past couple of years that I’ve started sharing pictures and video (on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube), because it’s such a tough time right now. This is really a stress reliever for me, and I was thinking it would bring smiles to others.”
In the past year and a half, two of Lovely’s business endeavors — in-home child care and family portrait photography (LPC Photography) — — have taken a hit due to the pandemic. Many parents began working out of their homes and stopped taking their kids to day care, and small businesses felt the pinch as people put off outings or special projects.
She’s employed at PetSmart on Loudon Road in Concord, where she works the register and feeds animals awaiting adoption, from amphibians to guinea pigs. Some customers recognize her from her video posts — that closed-mouth grin that slowly spreads until it reaches and crinkles her eyes, the layers of blond hair that fans out to the sides and over her head, the black winged eye liner and the tattoos of exotic types of hummingbird peeking above her shirt.
“When I’m having a rough day, my husband, Walter, will say, ‘Dear, go outside and play with the hummingbirds. It always makes you smile.’”
Close encounters
Here in New Hampshire, there’s really only one species of hummingbird to be found — the ruby-throated hummingbird, said Rebecca Suomala, biologist with New Hampshire Audubon in Concord.
“Occasionally we have a rare species occur, but that might be just once a year. The ruby-throated usually arrives in early May, although a few are occasionally reported in late April. It may not be until the second or third week of May when they reach the northernmost parts of the state.
“Males leave first, often in early August. Females and young head south in August and September. Some individuals will linger into early October and there are a few late October reports.”
In general hummingbirds are very skittish, a buzz of beating wings zig-zagging away from the slightest of movement. They also tend to be territorial, dive-bombing each other to protect a territory or particular feeder.
But they can get quite used to people, especially when there is sugar water involved.
“I have had close encounters with a hummingbird intent on feeding, and they are well known for investigating anything red as they look for food sources,” Suomala said.
This proves true for Lovely as well. She’s demonstrating how she feeds the hummingbirds at her house, but she’s not in her usual black tank top. Instead, she’s in a black blouse with colorful blooms embroidered across the top. The red blooms on her shirt confused a young, female hummingbird earlier in the day.
“She kept trying to get the flowers on my shirt. I was dying. She was flying around and checking me out. I was like, ‘Honey, those are not real flowers, sorry,” Lovely says, laughing.
Next to her in a corner of the porch is a cozy outdoor dining spot for the hummingbirds. An antique chandelier, which she painted red and adorned with matching decorative blooms, hangs from a metal post. It’s shaded by a white, regular-sized umbrella that lets the hummingbirds get out of the sun or rest soaked wings when it rains. Walter also rigged up a little cellphone holder so that Lovely can record her interactions with the hummingbirds and share them online.
“People will say, ‘How can you stay so still? I love it so much that I do patiently wait sometimes up to 20 minutes for them to come. There’s one right there, if you look up into that tree. They land and make sure it’s safe to come down.”
Her favorite visitor this summer has been Bella, a large female that Lovely says began perching on a zip tie affixed to a hand feeder within three days and then to Lovely’s own forefinger by a week’s time.
Sometimes Lovely holds small bud feeders up near her face, or resting on her cheek, so that she can hear the little chirps and tones the hummingbirds make and see all the variations in their color markings and feathers.
“Honest to God, I do blink,” she says with a laugh. “It’s just that I try to slow it down when they’re here. It’s just a habit now. When the hummingbirds get really, really close to me, people ask, ‘Aren’t you afraid she’s going to poke you in the head?’”
She did get bonked on the noggin once, but that was because two hummingbirds were diving in a territorial tussle and inadvertently ran into her.
Otherwise, they are amiable encounters. She even got a kiss of sorts recently.
“Bella licked my nose. That kind of startled me a little bit because she was flying around me and all of a sudden … she just licked my nose. She’ll stay the longest, and perch. Sometimes I’ve gotten her up to three minutes sitting there.”
Creature features
But it’s not only the hummingbirds Lovely has befriended. Inside her house Tucker, a black and white spotted dog, whines in the bay window in hopes he’ll be let out to play. He shares the house with a menagerie of frogs, reptiles and cats. Each has a name, a personality and a favorite snack.
And then there’s Stanley. He’s a chipmunk, with his own Facebook page, Stanley and Friends. He hops into Lovely’s hand to fill his cheeks with seed, and gamely grabs food placed in scenes that make it look like he’s ready to get in a red toy hotrod or enjoy some greens at a café.
“I love these posts,” one woman posted on Stanley and Friends. “Makes me smile and laugh every time. Battled two types of cancer. And every laugh is a gift of sunshine. Thank you.”
A hawk has been flying overhead stalking Stanley and his friends lately, so Lovely took his food inside until the bird of prey moves on. Usually, when she sits cross-legged to the side of her driveway, Stanley will dart out and climb up, peering over her thumb into her palm to see if she’s brought out a take-out order. But today, he is a little more cautious.
Her body stills and her gaze softens, and a little chipmunk head peaks out from under the porch, testing the air to see if it’s safe to come out.
“When the hummingbirds start to migrate, then Stanley will come out a bit more, since we have more time together into the fall,” she says. “He stores his food down his hole in the front garden for the winter.”
