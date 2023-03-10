UPDATE: Londonderry police have arrested a couple wanted for animal cruelty in Manchester. Meghan Williams and Robert Gerhold were released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.
Police say a Manchester couple moved out of their foreclosed home and left 14 cats inside to suffer, without nourishment, for weeks.
Meghan Williams, 42, and Robert Gerhold, 59, are wanted on 14 counts of animal cruelty, according to a news release from Manchester police. They are asking for the public’s help to find the couple.
The case dates back to last October. That’s when officers were called to 312 Seames Drive, where a neighbor told them he had not seen the residents in weeks and could see multiple cats inside.
The police officers “could smell a strong odor of ammonia coming through an open window,” the news release said. Inside, they could see a dead cat in a corner and furniture flipped over, torn up and covered in feces.
No food or water had been left for the animals. Several “extremely thin” cats, sick and with missing fur, were found inside the home, police said.
The police department’s animal control officer removed 10 sick cats and four dead animals from inside the home, the news release said.
A spokesperson for the police department said the surviving cats “are being cared for and are doing much better.”
Police said Williams is the owner of the Seames Road home and Gerhold was living there with her. They are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call the department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
According to published reports, Gerhold was indicted in 2019 for insurance fraud by a Hillsborough County grand jury.