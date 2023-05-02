Curious dog pokes head in tree and gets stuck, NH rescuers say. ‘Not a common thing’ By Daniella Segura The Charlotte Observer May 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A dog was rescued after poking its head in a tree and getting stuck, a New Hampshire fire department said.The fire department found the trapped dog behind a Boys and Girls Club in Milford on Friday, April 28, the Milford Fire Department said in a May 1 Facebook post.“We’ve had animals in ponds and stuff, but this is the first time we’ve had to pull a dog out of a tree,” Milford Fire Assistant Chief Mark Britton told WMUR-TV. “Not a common thing at all.”Photos posted by the fire department show the leashed dog stuck in a shallow hole at the base of a large tree trunk with rescuers surrounding.The fire department used hand tools to cut the wood around the dog, WMUR-TV reported.“After a short time the dog was removed without injury,” the fire department said.Milford is about 20 miles southwest of Manchester.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Woof the wonder pug conquers 'NH 48' +8 {{title}} Most Popular Woof the wonder pug conquers 'NH 48' Holderness nature center welcomes two mountain lion cubs Pug deemed ‘too hyper’ channels energy into mountain climbing — and breaks barriers Fate of NH's moose herd may lie with human decisions She adopted a 40-pound cat, and now they're on a weight loss journey together More states could move to ban declawing of cats Request News Coverage