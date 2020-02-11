CLAREMONT -- A deer trapped on ice on the Sugar River on Monday was able to swim to safety, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan.
“We know it got off the ice,” he said.
Fish and Game officers were able to track the deer through the snow on land after it got off the ice, he said, confirming it safely made its way out of the river.
The deer had caused a stir downtown when residents and employees in the mill district buildings called on the agency to rescue the deer.
“We fight the general public a lot in this regard,” Jordan said.
The deer was likely frightened and chased by coyotes, he said, when it ran itself into the water and got onto the ice. The fatigued animal needed to rest, and it needed space from people, he said. Deer scare easily and can even die of fright and stress. Jordan said that if left alone away from people it would eventually swim the river on its own.
A water rescue would have posed risks to the animal, and to the human rescuers, he said. A tranquilizer dart would risk drowning the deer, and the other option would have been to try to lower a net from a window out of one of the buildings.
“There was just no way to get it out of there safely,” he said.
One Claremont resident, Gab Croft, claimed on Facebook that he and his friends used apples as lures to get the deer to cross, but Jordan was skeptical of that story.
“You can’t entice any deer with bait like that,” Jordan said. Deer are highly sensitive to smells and would not take bait from a human as long as it had any human scent on it, he said. Croft did not respond to a request for comment.
Jordan said the best thing to do in these situations is to leave the wildlife alone. The animals will eventually work their way to safety so long as they are not injured or sick.
“I assure you that deer can swim,” he said.