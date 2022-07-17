Dock diving is the latest dog sport craze

Just add water and shake.
That’s the recipe for canine fun cooked up over the weekend at American K9 Country in Amherst, which hosted a “diving dogs” competition.
Amber McCune, general manager, said American K9 Country started offering dock diving classes about 6 years ago. The facility built a state-of-the-art outdoor dock and pool to accommodate classes and competitions.
And the sport has really taken off, she said.
“People love it. Dogs are addicted to it,” McCune said.
“Think about it,” she said. “They just get to run as fast as they can, chase a toy and swim.”
That includes her own border collies, especially Kaboom, who last month won the Master Agility Championship at Westminster for the third time.
“I think my dogs might even like it more than agility,” McCune confessed. “Kaboom pretends he’s really good at it.”
Over the weekend, the Amherst facility hosted a competition for North America Diving Dogs, which is affiliated with the American Kennel Club. The event was a qualifying competition for NADD regionals.
Here’s how it works, according to the NADD website: “Dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. They’re motivated to fly with a prized toy, which is thrown just out of reach in order to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible.”
The sport is great for pet owners who don’t have a lot of time for training and who just want to have fun with their dogs, McCune said. “Once your dog loves to swim, and understands jumping off a dock and wants to chase a toy, you can compete,” she said.
There are six different divisions of competition, with separate classes for “lap” (small) and “open” (bigger) dogs. Dogs can earn a diving dogs title with just five jumps, regardless of the distance or height achieved, McCune said.
“Even if he falls in five times, you get a title,” she said.
Whippets are the superstars of this sport, jumping up to 30 feet from the dock, she said. “They’re super light and have tons of drive,” she said.
But it’s not only purebred dogs that compete. McCune said one of the most competitive New Hampshire dogs is a lab cross who can jump 25 feet. “He literally flies through the air like a lunatic,” she said.
In NADD, jumps are measured when the base of the dog’s tail hits the water. That levels the playing field for all sizes and shapes, McCune said. “Every dog has a base of a tail,” she said.
Dock diving is a great activity for families, both as spectators and as competitors, McCune said. “The dogs are crazed, they’re barking and we have music going,” she said. “It’s a fun family thing.”
The next NADD diving dogs competition at American K9 Country is Aug 12-14. The public is welcome to watch.
For more about the sport: northamericadivingdogs.com. For information about classes: americank9country.com.