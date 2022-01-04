A German shepherd named Tinsley led Lebanon police officers and a New Hampshire state trooper to the scene of a crash just over the Vermont border Monday night.
According to state police, a trooper and Lebanon police officers “responded to a report of a loose canine on the Veterans Memorial Bridge located on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire/Vermont border in Lebanon” on Monday night.
Lebanon Police Chief Phil Roberts said Tuesday that police were called to the scene around 10 p.m.
The dog was there when police arrived but continued to run in the roadway, bringing traffic to a standstill, he said.
“Both our agencies were trying to corral the dog into a cruiser,” Roberts said.
Many motorists were also trying to catch the dog, he said.
“The officers that I talked to that were on scene said he seemed very confused. He was probably traumatized from being in the car accident,” Roberts said. “I think he was just very overwhelmed with what had just occurred in the last five minutes.”
Tinsley then turned and ran over the bridge into Vermont. Police followed, while also contacting Vermont State Police to respond to the loose dog, Roberts said.
Once over the border, the dog led police to the scene of a crash just off the interstate in Vermont. Police found two injured people on scene, Roberts said, and so they called emergency responders and stood by until EMS arrived.
“As the Officers investigated further, they realized that both occupants of the pickup truck had been ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured,” state police said in a press release. Additionally, police “learned that the German (shepherd), named Tinsley, belonged to one of the injured occupants of the truck. It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants.”
Vermont State Police arrived and handled the scene of the crash.
“Tinsley did not appear to be injured in the crash,” state police added.
“Vermont State Police troopers responded to a report last night of a single vehicle crash 40-50 feet off the road on the I-89 NB to I-91 NB on ramp,” Adam Silverman, public information officer for the Vermont State Police, said in an email on Tuesday. “It was reported that there were two dogs that got out of the vehicle and were running around. One was a German shepherd and the other is unknown. There were two people in the vehicle.”
Silverman said the vehicle was a 2019 Ford truck. The driver, Cameron Laundary , 31, of North Hartland, Vt., was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for his injuries and discharged. There was also a 40-year old man in the truck. Silverman did not have details on his condition.
“The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and more information will be released when available,” Silverman said.