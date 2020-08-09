An article in last week’s Union Leader had a headline “Kids with dogs have fewer social problems.” The article described a three-year study of 1,646 children ages 2 to 5. The results demonstrated significant differences in children raised with dogs in areas such as more considerate behaviors, the ability to share and help others, better social behavior and the ability to interact with peers.
Needless to say, I’ve always felt that having a dog is better for everyone in the family — adults and children alike. When asked for advice on kids and dogs, typical questions involve what a dog should be able to tolerate from a child. How to teach a child to respect the dog’s boundaries and how much training might a child be able to do with a dog.
Answers to each of these depends on the dog, the child and the parents. We encourage parents to have their children to help train the dog — but it must be age-appropriate “help.” I suspect that the children in the study were given guidance for their interaction with the family dog — helpful in teaching them overall good behavior.
It’s never too early for a child to learn humane treatment. Some dogs have a higher pain threshold, and might be willing to put up with being poked and prodded or having ears and tail pulled. However, a parent must not tolerate cruel or painful treatment of the dog, regardless of whether or not the dog endures it without moving away or growling. Just because the dog doesn’t say “stop it,” doesn’t mean it should be allowed to continue unchecked. Since kindness toward other living creatures is an important lesson for children to learn, isn’t it great that we have dogs to help us get the point across?!
What should a dog tolerate from a child? Think about it from the dog’s point of view. Better still, think about what behaviors you would tolerate toward another family member or a guest. Would you tolerate your child hitting a visitor? Yanking his sister’s hair? Jumping onto his father’s back when he’s sleeping? Sticking her face or hands into a guest’s dinner? Teaching a child respect is simply teaching civilized behavior and using common sense.
As to how to go about teaching a child to respect the dog’s boundaries, it is the same as any other lesson we teach our children. Give the child as much information as he or she is able to assimilate (age dependent), provide clear-cut rules, and enforce them consistently. With a very young child who isn’t able to understand the possible consequences of breaking a dog-rule, it is the parents’ responsibility to supervise the dog and child for the safety of both.
Consistency is probably the most important aspect to both dog training and child rearing. When a child is told to leave the dog alone while it’s eating (an important boundary), this rule is strictly enforced with zero tolerance.
We’re all familiar with the adage, “Give an inch, they take a mile.” The inch opens the door to “wiggle room” — bending the rules; taking a mile. If it’s OK for the child to bother the dog “just a little,” is it OK for him to stick his hand in the dog’s dish? How ‘bout his face? How ‘bout crawling up to the dog and acting like a dog who’s about to steal his food? I once had a client whose child did this to their dog with disastrous consequences for the child’s face. The dog was simply being a dog — telling off the thief as dogs do.
So what can a child train a dog to do? Using positive training methods, including food treats, we recommend children teach tricks. Sit up and beg; roll over, speak, shake hands, high five, spin, twirl (the opposite direction), bow — let your imagination go wild. Training is done with a positive attitude using absolutely no negatives and no punishment if the dog is confused or gets it wrong. Getting it wrong is the fault of the trainer, not the dog.
Trick training is fun for the child, rewarding for the dog, and enjoyable to show off to other family and friends. The lessons learned are positive for both species.