KOCHI, my 16½-year-old Shiba Inu mix passed away on Valentine’s Day. Like so many of my dogs, Kochi taught me a lot. It’s too soon to write about him, but his loss has me thinking about special dogs, lessons I’ve learned from them and amazing experiences we’ve shared. I am no longer surprised by how perceptive and brilliant dogs can be.
One of my favorite stories is about two of my dogs — Hobbes, an English springer spaniel, and Shura, an English mastiff.
I adopted Hobbes when he was about 2½ years old. His previous owners were going to euthanize him because of serious biting. I had worked with Hobbes and knew I could handle him safely and work with his aggression.
Hobbes was a “resource guarder” — he would bite anyone who attempted to take something away from him. If someone started to approach him, or simply asked, “What do you have?” in a calm, neutral voice, Hobbes’ pupils would dilate, his body would stiffen and he would growl ominously. Everything about him would say, “Take one step closer and you’re dead.” And he meant it. Hobbes had no bite inhibition. He bit hard and caused serious injury.
Resource guarding is not uncommon, but Hobbes’ reaction was extreme. Over time, his reaction had escalated each time he was chastised for releasing something he had. In his mind, he was being scolded for releasing the object, so he learned to guard and keep it.
For example, you find your dog chewing a shoe, and you take it from him and scold him. In your mind, you’re scolding your dog for chewing your shoe, but the dog’s perspective is that he’s being scolded for what he just did — giving you the shoe. When this happens repeatedly, a dog becomes protective of what he has. If I keep it, I’m safe. If I give it up, I’m in trouble. This was Hobbes’ perspective.
I started working with Hobbes to change this perspective: to have him learn that giving something up leads to good things, not punishment. He needed to learn to trust that I wouldn’t scold him for giving me what he had in his mouth.
The first time I worked on this, Hobbes had a tissue in his mouth. Without saying anything that would trigger his guarding response, I approached him neutrally, calmly put my hand in his collar under his chin so he couldn’t lunge for me. I took hold of a tiny corner of the tissue hanging out of his mouth and calmly said, “Give.” Then I just stayed still. My hold on his collar (not tight, just holding him in place) would prevent him from biting me, and our standoff — me holding the tissue, him holding the tissue — meant that he wasn’t going anywhere. And then I waited. And waited. And waited.
It felt like hours, but was probably just a minute or two before Hobbes began to show signs of tiring of this situation. The first sign was a slight trembling of his jaw, indicating he was thinking about opening his mouth a little. At that point I repeated, “Give,” in the same neutral tone. Soon after that, he opened his mouth enough for me to take the tissue. I did, and immediately told him what a TERRIFIC dog he was, followed by loads of treats.
With repetition, Hobbes learned that giving things to me was a good thing. I would simply put my hand in his collar, ask him to give me whatever he had, and he would.
Then came the experience I want to relate. Hobbes was in the bedroom when I heard him chewing something. As I always did, I approached him calmly and put my hand in his collar, prepared to take whatever he was holding. Suddenly everything went south. Hobbes spun around, twisting my fingers in his collar, tightening it so he was choking. Hobbes immediately started growling and snarling. I was choking him, and he was frightened.
I was in a Catch-22 — Hobbes couldn’t bite me when I was holding his collar, but it was clear that the minute I let go, he would lunge at me and bite. My fingers were going numb, and he couldn’t breathe, so I had to take my hand out of his collar. I was backed up to the end of the bed, and there was no room to move away from him. I knew, without a shadow of a doubt, that I was about to be seriously bitten by my frightened dog.
I was so focused on Hobbes that I wasn’t aware of anything else. I didn’t see Shura watching us. The moment I took my hand out of Hobbes’ collar, as he leaped into the air, Shura knocked into his side. She drove him into wall and stood over him until he stopped growling.
Shura saved me. Dogs are truly amazing.