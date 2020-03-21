IS ANYONE thinking or talking about anything other than COVID-19? As with so many businesses, we at All Dogs Gym have had to develop protocols — changing and updating virtually minute to minute — to comply with both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and more important, common sense.
We have a few staff members who are able to work from home (including me), but because we care for live animals, the majority of our staff is critical to the standard of care we are committed to. Fortunately most, if not all, of the dog care staff are young ’uns, not in the high-risk category. Even so, we have taken steps to keep them and our customers as healthy as possible. If you’re interested in learning about what we’re doing, you’ll find information on my website, alldogsgym.com.
As an “older” person in the higher-risk category, I’m pretty much isolating myself as much as possible — limited shopping, avoiding “crowds” of 10 people and staying home as much as I can. Like me, many of you are stuck at home, perhaps because of risk factors, because you have kids who are out of school or just because there isn’t a lot to do for entertainment outside of the home.
So for those of you who find yourselves at home with kids and the dog — or even just with the dog — here are some ideas for ways you can entertain yourself, your kids and your dog as well as improve your dog’s behavior and enhance your relationship.
Train a behavior a day. It can be something as simple as sit or fetch, or it can be something “trick-like” such as roll over, spin or play dead. Not only is this fun for your dog, learning leads to a better behaved, calmer dog, too. My website has ideas for training new behaviors and tricks, with new ones added all the time.
As I write this, the weather is beautiful — quite uncharacteristic for March in New Hampshire. If this keeps up, then the best activity for both you and your dog is to get out and do something together — walk in the woods or on the beach, play in the yard, take a walk around your neighborhood. It’s good exercise, and your dog will enjoy it, too.
If you’re going stir-crazy having the clan together at home all day, and your dog is social with other dogs, you also could take your dog to day care. Just be sure that the day care facility is following the right protocols. We have some clients who have decided this is a good time to send their dog for a week or two of training either with day boarding or staying overnight. It relieves the pressures at home and makes life a little easier for them.
There is no evidence that dogs are at risk from the coronavirus, nor will they transmit it to humans, with one exception. If an infected person has a pet that he or she interacts with, the virus can reside on a dog’s fur, leash, collar, etc. That doesn’t mean you should avoid touching your dog if you’re sick — although some doctors do recommend that — but I wouldn’t be able to do that, nor would I want to if I were ill. What it does mean is that you should self-quarantine your dog as much as yourself if you have the virus.
Take advantage of this enforced time of “sheltering in place” by spending time with your dog and working on creating even better behaviors. I hope we’ll will soon see a light at the end of the tunnel with an effective treatment, and the end of this darn virus. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.