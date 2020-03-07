OWNERS OFTEN complain about their dog’s behavior with statements like: “She knew better” and “He knew it was wrong but he did it anyway.” Unfortunately, we can’t ask the dog, “Did you know better? Did you know it was wrong when you chose to do it?” Well, we can ask, but we can’t expect an answer.
I can tell you with assurance that there are times when the answer would be a definite “no,” and other times it would be a definite “yes.” Here are some examples:
Your dog occasionally gets into the trash and chews dirty tissues, paper towels and the like, leaving a mess for you to clean up. You come home from work, see the “destruction du jour” and react accordingly. With hands on hips, a deep sigh and angry facial expression, you point to the mess and say, “What did you do!” It’s not a question, since you know what the dog did. Rather, you think you’re expressing that this destruction is bad — and don’t do it again.
But that’s not the message the dog gets. Hours ago, when he found the trash can and pulled out the soiled paper, he was having a great time and was not thinking several hours ahead to your homecoming. If he was thinking anything, it was, “Yay! Trash! What fun!” And he had a good time all day with it … that is, until you came home.
What your dog did learn from your reaction is that you don’t like seeing shredded paper on the floor when you come home. But what of the “guilty” look, you ask. If my dog doesn’t know it’s wrong, why does he look so ashamed when I come home?
Here’s the scenario: Dog plays with trash all day and has a wonderful time. Strews it all over the house, takes a nap, plays some more, naps, has a drink of water — a lovely day. When he hears your key in the door and wakes from his nap, he sees the paper all over the floor and thinks, “Uh oh … mom doesn’t like to see the trash. She’s going to be angry.”
The dog isn’t thinking about how the trash got there. The relationship in his mind is between your homecoming and seeing trash. There is no connection between “Yay! Trash!” and your coming home to find it hours later. The guilty look is a learned reaction to you seeing the trash, not to the dog’s role in creating the mess. To the question, “Did the dog know better?” — the answer is “no,” not when he discovered the trash can.
What about times the dog does know better but does it anyway? It’s a question of consequences — is the “bad” action worth what the dog may (or may not) know comes next? For example, you’re making a tasty sandwich and leave it on the counter when you turn your back. Perhaps your dog historically knows that you may yell at him for taking food off the counter. Is the sandwich worth risking your wrath? Maybe.
The bottom line: Dogs are opportunists. If the opportunity for something fun or tasty presents itself, it’s likely your dog will partake. Therefore, it is our responsibility as the species with opposable thumbs and the ability to predict future consequences to keep both trash and sandwiches out of reach.
Otherwise, scold yourself, not your dog.