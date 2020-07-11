Dog Tracks

Larry is stressed by loud noises such as thunder and fireworks. I help him deal with noise as best I can, putting a Thundershirt on him, spraying lavender essential oil, giving him Rescue Remedy and CBD oil, putting some supplements in his food and playing loud TV or music to cover the sounds.
I turn on the air conditioner and keep the windows and doors closed to minimize the sound as much as possible. Usually this works to mitigate his stress, but not last Saturday, July 4.
At around 4:30 in the afternoon, just as some neighbors started enjoying the Fourth with loud noise makers, the electric power went out for me and more than 700 of my neighbors. It was hot, so I had to open the windows to let in whatever little breeze there was. I tried to cover the sound with my iPad and computer, but they couldn’t cover the loud booms from near and far.
Eversource was very communicative about when the power would be back on — but kept extending it from an hour, to two additional hours, to another three. It ended up being a little over five hours during the noisiest part of the noisiest holiday of the year. Larry and I were both exhausted by the time the power came back on.
I appreciate the utility workers who spent five hours trying to restore power, which means they weren’t enjoying the holiday with their families. I also appreciate that this is a holiday that is supposed to be celebrated with fireworks. After all, as founding father John Adams wrote, “It ought to be solemnized with … Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more. (Although he was referring to July 2, which was the day the Declaration of Independence was signed).
A few weeks ago, there was a column in the Union Leader asking residents to please think about the effect of fireworks on people suffering from wartime PTSD. While Larry’s reaction cannot be compared to the horrors of experiencing bombs in a war, I too hoped that people would eschew their personal celebrations in residential neighborhoods, and instead enjoy the public fireworks that most towns put on every year. Alas, it was not to be.
Worse still, as I write this several days after the Fourth of July, there are still periodic boomers being set off in the neighborhood. Larry is again wearing his Thundershirt but still stressing. Fireworks are illegal where I live, but how can that possibly be enforced?
I guess this is something Larry and I (and others) just have to live with. Maybe he’ll be OK for a while now. At least until Labor Day.
UPCOMING EVENT: The Salem Animal Rescue League FORE PAWS GOLF TOURNAMENT, Aug. 10 at Windham Country Club. All proceeds from the 18-hole tourney will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.
Registration is open now through Aug. 3. Contact Connie Young at 893-3210 ext. 212 or cyoung@sarlnh.org.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.