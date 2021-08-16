Ranger, a Siberian husky, 2 1/2, belonging to Gerry Barnabe and Christine Baker of Rochester, chows down at Pink House ice cream shop in Milton on Sunday during the ice cream eating contest for Doggy Olympics by the N.H. Dog Walking Club.
Ranger, a Siberian husky, 2 1/2, belonging to Gerry Barnabe and Christine Baker of Rochester, chows down at Pink House ice cream shop in Milton on Sunday during the ice cream eating contest for Doggy Olympics by the N.H. Dog Walking Club.
THE NH DOG WALKING CLUB, which brings dogs and their people together for exercise, education, and socialization, hosted its first Doggy Olympics fundraiser July 23 to Aug. 16, including opening and closing ceremonies, which was held Monday.
Pup participants received gold, silver, and bronze medals.
There were 11 events with about 22 canine competitors. Several took part in multiple activities — up to five each — throughout the competition, according to organizers.
Physical competitions included dock diving, a water fun competition, obstacle course and field games, canine fitness, and bubble catching. Mental challenges included howling contests, longest sit, treat toss, longest tail, an ice cream eating contest and talent show/best trick, to name a few.
Events were held at a variety of locations including the Mall at Fox Run, Friendly Pets Dog Park, and K9 Kaos.
Proceeds will benefit the organization’s Charitable Partners’ Program, which this year supports Mary’s Dogs, Hero Pups, and Live and Let Live Farm.