SEOUL - Two fluffy former "peace puppies," gifted in 2018 by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are now at the center of a custody row between South Korea's former and current presidents.

Moon Jae-in, who stepped down from South Korea's top office in May, plans to give up the pair of dogs that Kim presented him to mark the two countries' growing friendship after a summit four years ago. Moon's office said Monday that he'd made the decision because of a lack of support from his successor, Yoon Suk-yeol.