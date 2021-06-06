The annual “Paws Walk: the Remix” was held Sunday at Stratham Hill Park in Stratham.
The walk is the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ largest grassroots fundraiser and featured dogs of all ages and sizes walking with their owners along a wooded trail at the park.
With temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity levels, many of the dogs enjoyed some time in the “Doggie Day Spa” pool area before and after their walk.
The walk raised $97,000 as of Sunday, but more donations were expected to come in as the shelter worked toward reaching its goal of $120,000, according to Lisa Dennison, the SPCA’s executive director.