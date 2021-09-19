MEMBERS OF THE New Hampshire Dog Walking Club recently celebrated Mexican Independence Day at Henry Law Park in Dover.

Dogs and their people engaged in games and activities such as find the hot dog, Mexican trivia, and learn a Spanish cue. Winners took turns swinging at a 3-foot pinata filled with dog biscuits.

Sit.Stay.Smile. Pet Photography offered themed photos for participants, with funds raised donated to the club’s Charitable Partner’s Program. To learn about the club, visit NHDogWalkingClub.com.