Dogs take to Dover park for Mexican Independence Day Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 3 A canine participant in the New Hampshire Dog Walking Club wears a sombrero at a rakish angle at a celebration of Mexican Independence Day in Dover. Provided by Ray Bisson A pinata filled with dog biscuits was one of the highlights of the New Hampshire Dog Walking Club’s Mexican Independence Day bash. Provided by Ray Bisson A mini-sombrero sets off this setter’s look at the Mexican Independence Day party hosted by the New Hampshire Dog Walking Club in Dover. Provided by Ray Bisson Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MEMBERS OF THE New Hampshire Dog Walking Club recently celebrated Mexican Independence Day at Henry Law Park in Dover.Dogs and their people engaged in games and activities such as find the hot dog, Mexican trivia, and learn a Spanish cue. Winners took turns swinging at a 3-foot pinata filled with dog biscuits.Sit.Stay.Smile. Pet Photography offered themed photos for participants, with funds raised donated to the club’s Charitable Partner’s Program. To learn about the club, visit NHDogWalkingClub.com. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Concord's self-taught hummingbird whisperer Michele Lovely does, in fact, blink and breathe Bear hunting underway in New Hampshire Massachusetts great white shark expedition: Researchers tag 3 sharks Request News Coverage