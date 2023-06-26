KINGSTON, N.Y. — The fur was flying recently at the newly opened Dream Dogs Training Center in Saugerties, as more than 100 dogs and their owners from across the Northeast took part in agility trials sponsored by the Taconic Hills Kennell Club.

The 17,000-square-foot facility on Industrial Drive opened March 10 and offers a plethora of classes and competitions, including puppy kindergarten, basic manners, agility, obedience, rally, and scent work.