DURHAM -- A Durham man has been charged with cruelty to animals after he allegedly left his dogs unattended for an extended period of time without food or water.
Yingzhuo Yang, 20, lives on Clubhouse Street. Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley said a resident in the neighborhood alerted them about the situation.
Kelley said the dogs did not appear to be malnourished but there was evidence that no food or water had been provided for them.
Kelley said Yang left the country and claims he asked a friend to feed the animals.
Yang was arrested on March 9 and released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 15.