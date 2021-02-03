An ex-street cat named Dwayne is drinking in newfound fame as the official mouser at Stoneface Brewing Co. and the inspiration for a new batch of beer.
The Newington-based brewery recently adopted Dwayne from a shelter to scare off rodents and birds, but he’s become much more than a working cat.
Employees have fallen in love with Dwayne, who earned so much respect when he arrived that the brewery decided to pay homage to him by naming an experimental IPA “Dwayne” and adding a portrait of the once homeless black-and-white cat to the label.
The brewery is donating 15% of the proceeds from the sale of the new beer to the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Stratham.
The beer sold out in days, and brewery co-owner Erol Moe said they’re considering making more.
“It was really popular. We don’t always revisit our experiments, but if we do, I think it will continue to feature different portraits of Dwayne,” he said.
Dwayne is Stoneface’s first cat since it began brewing in the Newington location in 2014.
Moe said the brewery has often thought about getting a cat, but gave it serious consideration in recent years after it expanded and separated its brewing operations from the public tasting room.
Dwayne lives on the brewing side of the facility and doesn’t interact with the public.
“There’s no sampling and no food service over there where Dwayne lives,” Moe said.
Dwayne was a stray cat from Raymond who ended up at the SPCA on July 23.
According to Kelly Marinel, the SPCA’s manager of animal care, Dwayne is believed to be about 7 years old and was in rough shape when he arrived.
He needed surgery on his eyelids for a condition known as entropion and required eye medication twice a day for some time before he could be put up for adoption, she said.
When Stoneface reached out to the SPCA looking for a brewery cat, Marinel said they thought Dwayne would be the perfect match.
The SPCA often receives cats that would thrive in environments such as breweries, warehouses, stores and barns. They partner with organizations wanting to adopt working or greeter cats, Marinel said.
“Dwayne has a pretty chill personality. He was friendly with people but also had an independent side. He would purr and enjoy attention on his terms, but also seemed to enjoy lots of space and doing his own thing,” she said.
He was adopted on Nov. 21 and settled in right away.
“We worked with the SPCA to go through the proper channels and make sure the cat was suitable for our environment and that they would have a good life down here,” Moe said.
Brewers and other staff look after Dwayne and often check on him during breaks.
“The tasting room staff and the brewers have all completely embraced this cat. He’s there in hunting mode, but then he’ll switch over and within seconds he’s really affectionate. He’ll come right up to your leg and wants to be petted. If any of the brewers sit down in their chair to do work, he jumps up on them,” Moe said.
Staffers at the SPCA are thrilled with Dwayne’s new digs and were excited to see his photo appear on the label of the new IPA.
“We think it is awesome for him to be the Stoneface Brewery cat. Most of the staff were quick to place their order to purchase Dwayne’s beer. I have mine in my fridge now,” Marinel said.