Patience, people.
That’s the plea from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, which is asking homeowners to hold off putting those bird feeders out until black bears are safely nestled in their dens for the winter.
Andrew Timmins, the agency’s bear biologist, handles complaints about bears stealing bird feeders, destroying garbage cans and breaking into homes and cars.
Wait — breaking into cars?
Yup, Timmins said. The resourceful animals have learned that some humans store food in their vehicles.
“They use their paws to lift the handle and the door pops open,” he said.
“Which is better than having them smash the window out to get in,” he said.
Apparently bears do that too.
In the case of most of the calls he got in recent months, the would-be thieves didn’t do a lot of damage, Timmins said. “They were vehicles that were unlocked, but the bear would just pop the handle, climb in, and climb around the car looking for goodies.”
Timmins advises people not to leave food in their vehicles to avoid teaching bears bad behavior.
“They learn it by being successful enough,” he said. “They just start checking random vehicles, but it takes several cars with food in it to build the behavior to start with.”
Bears that know how to break into vehicles “can be awful hard to catch,” as they tend to range over a large geographical area, Timmins said. “It can be really hard to predict where the bear’s going to show up next,” he said.
“When a bear learns to start going into vehicles, it can account for a fair number of vehicles over time,” he said. “It’s usually like a hit and run. They hit a car or a house and then they never come back to that place.”
Birds and bears
It was actually an unusually quiet summer in New Hampshire for bear complaints, especially in August. “I attribute that to the berry crop that was out,” Timmins said.
But come October, he started getting calls, which was odd. “Normally we don’t take conflict calls in the fall at all,” he said.
Most of those calls, which have continued into November, are related to bird feeders.
Timmins said the beechnut crop seems to be gone now, just as the bears are trying to pack on fat for the winter hibernation. While bears in some locations have begun denning, the warm weather has others still out and about.
Hence his plea about not putting up bird feeders yet. “We’re just trying to get people to hold off a little bit, at least until December 1st,” he said.
Even that date is premature in a warm fall like this one, Timmins said. “We’d prefer some extended really cold weather or snow,” he said.
Still, he said, “We recognize people are champing at the bit to put the bird feeders up, so go ahead and try it December 1st. But if a bear does show up, pull the feeders a couple weeks and then put them back out.”
This was also the quietest year that Timmins can recall for reports of bears entering homes. He only got one such call last month, for a bear trying to get into a porch in Berlin.
That was good news for Timmins. Those calls usually don’t end well for the bears.
“Home-entry bears are bears that we have to ultimately destroy,” he said.
“But we try to use some grey areas there. If it’s a porch with a bunch of birdseed on it, I wouldn’t consider that a home entry,” he said.
Timmins said people tend to ascribe human motives to these animals. “They think, boy, a bear breaking into a house is a criminal,” he said.
But in truth, he said, “They just follow their nose and if there’s a good scent coming out of a house, it’s not always a big deal just to pop in a house.”
Most times, that’s because a window was left open, or a screen door was the only thing standing between a bear and that enticing aroma.
The last thing Fish and Game wants to do is destroy an animal, Timmins said. “People will call and ask if they can shoot it or if we’ll move the bear, and of course we won’t,” he said. “Nor will we allow them to shoot those bears.”
Instead, he said, “We try to educate them on what’s causing the issue. They’re responsible. They’re putting that food out.”
About a third of the bear complaints Fish and Game gets are related to unsecured garbage, Timmins said. It’s about the same for unsecured chickens, and bird feeders are related to about 20-25% of the calls.
Human error
The common denominator is human behavior.
When people call Fish and Game with bear complaints, Timmins said, “there is this expectation that the department is going to move every bear that people don’t want around their house.”
But he said, “That just is not a reality.”
“We can’t just be running around the state catching bears and moving them here, there and everywhere. It’s just not a productive way to resolve these issues.”
“We live in bear country,” he said. “Our objective is not just to move bears around. Our objective is to teach people how to co-exist.”
Fish and Game officers have to destroy animals that have become too accustomed to seeking food where humans leave it, Timmins said.
“People don’t have to think about the repercussions of their actions, and then there’s the expectation that Fish and Game will just come in and remove the problem — which people think is the bear,” he said.
“We don’t think the bear is the problem.”
Timmins’ admiration for black bears is clear. “They’re extremely smart,” he said. “They’re great critters.
“But they do have a tremendous desire to get high-quality food, which is often around our houses, and food that we leave out for them,” he said.
“Their intelligence and their agility and strength allow them to exploit feeding opportunities that often result in property damage — and hurt feelings on behalf of the public.”